This intense psychological thriller just landed in Prime Video’s top 10 — and it’s one of James McAvoy’s best movies

While movies like “G20” and “The Accountant” are dominating the Prime Video spotlight right now, a chilling psychological thriller has been quietly climbing the ranks.

“Speak No Evil,” the 2024 remake of the Danish horror-thriller, landed on Prime Video U.S. at the start of the month, but it wasn’t until recently that it really took off. At the time of writing, it’s sitting at No. 4 on the platform’s top 10 movies list.

I watched “Speak No Evil” when it was released in theaters in September 2024, expecting something mildly unsettling. What I got instead was one of the most nerve-wracking movie experiences I’ve had in a long time (and I mean that in the best way).

James McAvoy is absolutely unhinged in the role, walking the tightrope between charming and terrifying, and that’s exactly why I think it ranks among his best movies. The movie does start off slow and deceptively polite, but it doesn’t stay that way for long.

If you’re a fan of slow-burn psychological madness or just love watching McAvoy completely lose it (in character), this is one you shouldn't miss. Here’s why you need to stream “Speak No Evil” now that it’s on Prime Video.

What is ‘Speak No Evil’ about?

Speak No Evil | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Speak No Evil” follows Louise (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben Dalton (Scoot McNairy), an American couple who, along with their young daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), accept an invitation to spend a quiet weekend at the remote English countryside.

The estate belongs to Paddy (James McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi) — a seemingly charming British couple they met on a family vacation.

But what begins as an idyllic getaway quickly unravels into something far more sinister. As the Daltons settle in, they begin to notice disturbing behavior from their hosts, especially toward their mute son, Ant (Dan Hough).

Tension grows with each passing hour, and the once-friendly atmosphere gives way to an air of manipulation and mounting dread. It becomes clear that Paddy and Ciara have lured the Daltons there with deadly intentions.

Why you should stream ‘Speak No Evil’ on Prime Video

If I had to give just one reason why “Speak No Evil” is worth watching, it’s James McAvoy. He gives one of his best performances to date, and honestly, it’s enough to smooth over any minor flaws (especially if you’ve seen the original and can’t help but compare).

McAvoy knew exactly what to do with this material: be completely unhinged and somehow charming at the same time. It puts the viewer in a really uncomfortable spot, much like the American couple who fall for his pleasant facade only to realize too late that something is very, very wrong.

But what really makes his performance hit is how he builds tension as Paddy. Every smile and lingering stare is enough to make you sweat.

Aisling Franciosi also gives a really strong performance as Paddy’s partner, Ciara. One minute she’s a friendly woman who wants to make a good impression and the next she’s putting on an obvious fake smile, one that gets under your skin. Both her and McAvoy work well together on screen and make for a very unsettling pair.

The rest of the cast are solid, but McAvoy owns this movie. “Speak No Evil” wouldn’t be nearly as effective without him.

Credit to director James Watkins for delivering a remake that actually works. I’m usually skeptical of American remakes, but this one holds onto what made the original memorable while giving it a darker, more polished spin. It’s not better — but it’s still absolutely worth a watch.

This psychological thriller also dives into some deeply uncomfortable territory, especially when it comes to people-pleasing and social anxiety. Louise and Ben sense something’s off early on but hesitate to act, and you’ll probably find yourself yelling at the screen for them to just leave.

“Speak No Evil” deserves to be on your Prime Video watchlist if you (somehow) haven’t seen it already. It’s incredibly tense and unsettling, holding some strong performances and a plot that’s well-paced.

However, if you’re not convinced, see what else is new on Prime Video in April 2025 or check out our guide on the best movies to watch on Prime Video.

Stream “Speak No Evil” on Prime Video now.