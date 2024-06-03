Netflix just added my favorite horror franchise ever — and it's already in the top 10

When it comes to horror franchises, few have managed to captivate audiences quite like “The Conjuring” series. Known for its truly unnerving narratives that are based on real paranormal encounters, this franchise has become a staple for horror fans around the world, including me.

If you're eager to give this franchise a go then you're in luck, because Netflix has just added three “Conjuring” movies to its library. This means you can experience every eerie investigation and terrifying twist from the comfort of your own home. And you’ll definitely need that comfort because movies are seriously scary.

What’s more, one of the movies has already crashed the Netflix top 10, a testament to the franchise’s ability to continuously draw in viewers. Whether you’re revisiting these frightening movies or watching them for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the incredibly popular horror franchise.

So, let's take a deeper dive into the plot of these movies and why they’re worth binge-watching on the best streaming platform.

What are ‘The Conjuring’ movies about?

“The Conjuring” movies are based on the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). And yes, let me reiterate, all three movies are based on real events that this couple experienced.

The first "Conjuring" was released in 2013 and is my favorite horror movie ever. It follows Ed and Lorraine as they investigate a haunting at the Perron family’s farmhouse in Rhode Island. The family experiences incredibly disturbing events, and the Warrens discover that the house is cursed by a malevolent spirit.

The second movie “The Conjuring 2” was released three years later, and focuses on a single mother and her four children in England. The Warrens travel to their house, only to find that this poor family is being harassed by an evil entity. This case, known as the Enfield Poltergeist, became one of their most challenging investigations.

Now comes the latest installment “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” released in 2021. It explores a bizarre court case where a man claimed demonic possession as a defense for committing murder. The Warrens work to uncover the truth behind this claim and confront an evil force responsible for the horrific events.

This horror franchise is still thriving

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” has crashed the Netflix top 10, and it currently sits in the No.9 spot. I don't doubt it will soar through the list over the next few days, especially with movies like “Madame Web” and “Shrek” running out of steam. I truly think this horror movie deserves to stand at the top of the podium.

While director James Wan helmed the first two installments, Michael Chaves took over for "The Devil Made Me Do It" and was able to replicate Wan's style to great effect. But Wan was the franchise-builder and delivered high standards of filmmaking while also creating a world ripe for further exploration.

"The Conjuring" universe has since expanded to include spinoffs such as “Annabelle” and “The Nun”, which explore different aspects of the Warrens’ case files. Keeping the content fresh and offering new entry points for fans has kept this franchise going over the past 11 years.

If you’re a fan of “The Conjuring”, you’ll be glad to know it hasn’t ended yet. “The Conjuring 4” was confirmed to be happening in October 2022, and it looks like filming will begin this summer . It seems as though Wilson and Farmiga will most likely reprise their roles as the Warrens one final time.

‘The Conjuring’ movies are so worth it

“The Conjuring” movies are worth watching due to their unique blend of authenticity and horror. Each entry offers strong storytelling that combines suspense and mystery, and realistic characters who keep you emotionally invested. James Wan and Michael Chaves have done an excellent job of ensuring each movie delivers a high-standard horror experience.

I remember watching these movies in the theater and thinking: “I’ve never felt this tense before in my life.” Of course, not everyone loves horror, but I still think these movies deserve to be watched even by those who don’t often delve into the genre. There are enough memorable scenes to win over even horror-skeptics, and "The Conjuring" has cemented its cinematic legacy.

Want more? Watch these worthy movies in the Netflix top 10 or stream all three “Conjuring” movies on Netflix now.