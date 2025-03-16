Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a bubbly romcom starring 'Bridgerton's' Simone Ashley

News
By published

These movies in Prime Video's top 10 deserve a spot on your watchlist

Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in &quot;Picture This&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

With so many great movies coming and going across the best streaming services, narrowing down what to watch can become a headache in and of itself.

Whenever I can't figure out what to watch next, I make a beeline for Prime Video's top 10 most-watched movies list. Right now, it's packed with everything from chilling horror like "Smile 2" to nail-biting, deep-sea action in "The Meg" and family-friendly fun with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

But just because a movie is trending doesn't mean it's worth adding to your watchlist. That's why I'm highlighting the best of the best in Prime Video's top 10 that you should start with, like the new heartwarming romcom starring "Bridgerton's" Simone Ashley: "Picture This."

So without further ado, let's dive into the standout films from Prime Video’s top 10 right now. Nothing catch your eye? Check out everything new on Prime Video in March 2025 for even more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Picture This' (2025)

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

A British remake of the Australian romcom "Five Blind Dates," the sweet and bubbly "Picture This" doesn't break any grounds in the genre, but it's charming enough to warrant a watch if you're looking for a moodbooster.

"Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley plays Pia, our hopeless heroine and struggling photographer facing pressure from her family to finally settle down. In desperate need of a date for her sister's wedding, she thinks she's hit rock bottom when she receives a surprising prediction: true love and career success await her in her next five dates.

It sounds too good to be true, but with nothing to lose, she lets her family play matchmaker on a series of blind dates, which go about as well as you'd expect. Her love life only gets messier when an old flame (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) resurfaces looking to reignite the spark after their painful breakup.

Watch "Picture This" on Prime Video now

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

From Nintendo and the studio behind "Despicable Me" comes "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," one of the better video game adaptations in recent years (I'm still partial to the Blue Blur's trilogy myself).

This colorful adventure follows a plucky pair of Brooklyn-based plumbers, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), who get isekai'd to a magical world through a mysterious warp pipe. Once there, the pair are separated and forced to navigate their strange new surroundings on their own.

While trying to reunite with his brother, Mario teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) to save Luigi from the evil clutches of Bowser (Jack Black), who will stop at nothing to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom and make Peach his bride.

Watch "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

'The Meg' (2018)

The Meg Official Trailer #1 (2018) Jason Statham, Ruby Rose Megalodon Shark Movie HD - YouTube The Meg Official Trailer #1 (2018) Jason Statham, Ruby Rose Megalodon Shark Movie HD - YouTube
Watch On

Summer will be here before you know it, and in the meantime one of the best summer blockbusters since "Jaws" has a new home on Prime Video. While "The Meg" is undeniably B-movie fodder, anyone who loves creature features and deep-sea suspense will find plenty to sink their teeth into.

This Jason Statham-led sci-fi thriller follows Jonas Taylor (Statham), a former rescue diver who was forced to retire in disgrace after a fateful encounter with the ultimate predator: a 75-foot mega-shark. Years later, he's recruited to help rescue a research team stranded at the bottom of the ocean after learning his ex-wife is among the crew.

To bring them home, he'll go toe-to-fin with the previously-thought-extinct megalodon in a nail-biting battle for survival. If you were a fan of last year's Netflix hit "Under Paris," "The Meg" is a great popcorn flick that'll keep you entertained. Just don't think about it too hard.

Watch "The Meg" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

  1. "Picture This" (2025)
  2. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)
  3. "My Fault: London" (2025)
  4. "Life" (2017)
  5. "The Accountant" (2016)
  6. "Smile 2" (2024)
  7. "Jurassic World" (2015)
  8. "The Meg" (2018)
  9. "Behind Enemy Lines" (2001)
  10. "You're Cordially Invited" (2025)

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Alyse Stanley
Alyse Stanley
News Editor

Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment.Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada
Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including this comedy favorite with Anne Hathaway
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde
Prime Video's top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including this hilarious Reese Witherspoon comedy
Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods (dressed in all pink) holding her dog Bruiser in Legally Blonde
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Reese Witherspoon comedy
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy
Prime Video top 10 — here's the 3 movies worth streaming right now
Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow
7 new to Prime Video movies to stream right now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Bill Murray in &quot;Groundhog Day&quot; (1993)
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Bill Murray comedy
Latest in Prime Video
Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in &quot;Picture This&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a bubbly romcom starring 'Bridgerton's' Simone Ashley
The Creator poster
Prime Video is about to lose one of my favorite sci-fi movies of the past 5 years — stream it before it’s too late
(L-R) Akiva Schaffer as Lawrence, Andy Samberg as Conner and Jorma Taccone as Owen in &quot;Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping&quot;
Prime Video just got one of my favorite comedy movies of the past decade — and you can stream it for free now
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in &quot;The Wheel of Time&quot; season 3
Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
5 must-watch action movies you can stream for free on Prime Video
Cruel Intentions on Prime Video
Amazon cancels 'Cruel Intentions' after one season on Prime Video
Latest in News
iPhone 17 Air render
New leaked iPhone 17 dummy units show off super-thin iPhone 17 Air with this surprising design tweak
Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in &quot;Picture This&quot; now streaming on Prime Video
Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a bubbly romcom starring 'Bridgerton's' Simone Ashley
(L-R) Josh Hartnett as Cooper and Ariel Donoghue as Riley in &quot;Trap&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and everything we know so far
Siri
Siri 2.0 features reportedly only working ‘two-thirds to 80% of the time’
Jack Draper in action at Indian Wells 2025
How to watch Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals: live stream tennis online
More about prime video
The Creator poster

Prime Video is about to lose one of my favorite sci-fi movies of the past 5 years — stream it before it’s too late
(L-R) Akiva Schaffer as Lawrence, Andy Samberg as Conner and Jorma Taccone as Owen in &quot;Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping&quot;

Prime Video just got one of my favorite comedy movies of the past decade — and you can stream it for free now

iPhone 17 Air render

New leaked iPhone 17 dummy units show off super-thin iPhone 17 Air with this surprising design tweak
See more latest
Most Popular
iPhone 17 Air render
New leaked iPhone 17 dummy units show off super-thin iPhone 17 Air with this surprising design tweak
Jack Draper in action at Indian Wells 2025
How to watch Indian Wells men’s and women’s finals: live stream tennis online
(L-R) Josh Hartnett as Cooper and Ariel Donoghue as Riley in &quot;Trap&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and everything we know so far
Siri
Siri 2.0 features reportedly only working ‘two-thirds to 80% of the time’
Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan pitches during a game at Tokyo Dome ahead of the MLB Tokyo 2025
MLB Tokyo 2025 live stream: How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs series from anywhere
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler sit in the grass on Yellowstone season 5
'Yellowstone' series finale now available on Peacock — here's how to stream it now
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback