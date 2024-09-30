New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Sept 30-Oct 6)

One of Netflix's most popular reality shows is among the top shows and movies new on Netflix this week.

Yes, "Love is Blind" is back for season 7. This hit reality show invades a city and grabs a few dozen singles for a dating show. There's just one catch — they can't see each other until they become engaged.

But that's not the only thing you need to watch this week. 2019's "The Platform" is one of my favorite thrillers in recent years, set in a prison where the floor you're on can determine if you'll survive. This week, "The Platform 2" arrives and I'm hoping it can capture the original's magic.

Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week — and what's leaving. If you're looking for more to watch, check out "Rez Ball," one of our top picks from last week, and don't forget to check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in October.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country'

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Long Island standup comedian Tim Dillon isn't afraid to throw out a controversial opinion or two, though usually he's at least put some thought into it. He's also not afraid to talk about just about anything, at least if the trailer of his latest Netflix special is any indication.

"Tim Dillon: This is Your Country" has Dillon going toe-to-toe with an unpredictable studio audience, in an unscripted special that covers cryptocurrency, OnlyFans and other outrageous topics, like the man in the trailer ready to tell his girlfriend he used to act in pornographic films. Consider this fair warning that this show will not be suitable for work or the kids.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 1

'Chef's Table: Noodles'

Chef's Table: Noodles | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Noodles are incredible. My favorite Anthony Bourdain quote is "Justice, truth, and a great bowl of noodles" — it's even tattooed on my arm. Whether it's pasta like lasagna or ravioli, or noodles for soup like vermicelli or soba, pretty much every noodle is delicious.

They also require attention to detail and incredible skill to craft, at least at the highest level. "Chef's Table: Noodles" uses four expert chefs to explore the cultural significance and artistry of noodles, examining both traditional and innovative techniques for constructing the tasty starches.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 2

'Love is Blind' season 7 premiere

Love is Blind Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Love is Blind" is back and this time the hit reality show is coming to Washington, DC. Married hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have brought in a few dozen local singles to see who is willing to pair with who — for life — in this blind dating reality TV show.

Season 7 isn't without any new twists though. This season, the singles include sisters Tara and Nina. It's the first time siblings have been on the show in the same season.

"Love is Blind" season 7 premieres this Wednesday with the episodes 1-6. New episodes arrive every subsequent Wednesday, with the season finale dropping on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 2

'Unsolved Mysteries' volume 5

Will & Harper | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It doesn't matter if you love horror movies, a gripping thriller or are a true crime addict. Even if you're just a good ol' fashioned science fiction fan, "Unsolved Mysteries" has something for all these genre lovers. The Netflix docuseries examines real-life cold cases, supernatural occurrences and even the extraterrestrial.

In volume five, the show dives into a legendary UFO crash, as well as a puzzling double homicide and a supernatural investigation that will chill you to the bone. If you're looking to learn a bit while getting your thriller fix, then make sure to watch "Unsolved Mysteries" volume 5 this week.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 2

'The Platform 2'

The Platform 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I loved "The Platform." In the 2019 original, the residents of the tower-style "Vertical Self-Management Center" prison received their daily meal via a platform that descended through the pit. The rules were simple: you have two minutes to eat whatever you want. After that, the platform would descend to the next level, and if you kept any food, the temperature on your level would change until it killed you.

The problem was, that those on the lowest levels would end up with nothing. To solve this, people would change levels randomly each month, but you had to survive until then. In "The Platform 2," a mysterious leader has devised a new solution where you can only eat the food you requested so that everyone gets something to eat. But violating that law still has deadly consequences.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 4

Everything new on Netflix: Sept 30-Oct 6

OCTOBER 1

"Making It in Marbella" (SE) (Netflix series)

The Swedish agents at the luxury real estate firm Homerun Brokers compete for the best listings in Spain's high-end holiday destination Marbella.

"Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Tim Dillon chats with everyday Americans about cryptocurrency, OnlyFans and other outrageous issues they face in this comedy unscripted special.

"21 Jump Street"

"22 Jump Street"

"8 Mile"

"As Above, So Below"

"The Birds"

"Boyz n the Hood"

"Bridesmaids"

"Brüno"

"Cinderella Man"

"Couples Retreat

"Elysium

"Escape Plan"

"Get Him to the Greek"

"The Girl Next Door"

"Halloween" (2018)

"It Chapter Two"

"Jarhead"

"Judy"

"The Karate Kid"

"The Karate Kid Part II"

"The Karate Kid Part III"

"Kung Fu Panda"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"Legion"

"Marnie"

"Psycho"

'Psycho II"

"Red Dragon"

"Robin Hood" (2010)

"Robin Hood" (2018)

"Salt"

"Scarface"

"The Sentinel"

"Till Death"

"Two Weeks Notice"

"Unfriended"

"Wipeout" batch 4

"Yellowjackets" season 1

"You're Next"

OCTOBER 2

"Chef's Table: Noodles" (Netflix documentary)

“Chef’s Table: Noodles" will take viewers on a delectable journey across the globe, exploring the rich and diverse world of noodles through the eyes of four masterful chefs. This season celebrates the cultural significance and culinary artistry of noodles, offering a deep dive into both traditional and innovative techniques.

"Love Is Blind" season 7 (Netflix series)

A new group of singles enters the pods, ready to abandon superficial judgments and face possible heartbreak to find true love and lasting commitments.

"Unsolved Mysteries" volume 5 (Netflix documentary)

A legendary UFO crash, a puzzling double homicide and a chilling supernatural investigation anchor this collection of unsolved mysteries.

OCTOBER 3

"The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist" (Netflix family)

The crafty Bad Guys crew embarks on a high-stakes Halloween heist to swipe a priceless amulet from a spooky mansion. What could go wrong?

"Blue Box" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Badminton player Taiki has always admired basketball star Chinatsu from afar. But one spring day, a surprising turn brings them unexpectedly close.

"Heartstopper" season 3 (GB) (Netflix series)

Charlie and Nick are ready to take things to the next level. As they grow closer in every way, they face their relationship's biggest challenge yet.

"Trouble" (SE) (Netflix film)

Wrongfully convicted of murder, a clumsy electronics salesman faces police corruption and criminal conspiracies in an attempt to prove his innocence.

OCTOBER 4

"CTRL" (IN) (Netflix film)

Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life — until it takes control.

"IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE" (Netflix film)

A group of friends gather for a pre-wedding party that descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend arrives with a mysterious game that awakens long-hidden secrets, desires, and grudges.

"The Platform 2" (ES) (Netflix film)

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.

"The Amazing Digital Circus" season 1 (episodes 1-3)

"S.W.A.T." season 7

OCTOBER 5

"Ranma1/2" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Akane Tendo meets her new fiancé, Ranma Saotome, a martial arts prodigy with a twist: he magically transforms into a girl upon touching cold water.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 9/30/24

"A Million Ways to Die in the West"

"Back to the Future"

"Back to the Future Part II"

"Back to the Future Part III"

"Big Fat Liar"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Clerks"

"Conan the Barbarian"

"The Conjuring"

"The Conjuring 2"

"Divergent"

"The Divergent Series: Allegiant - Part 1"

"The Divergent Series: Insurgent"

"Dumb and Dumber"

"Dune"

"Fifty Shades Darker"

"Fifty Shades Freed"

"Fifty Shades of Grey"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"Home"

"Hot Tub Time Machine"

"How to Get Away With Murder" seasons 1-6

"The Lego Movie"

"Léon: The Professional"

"Major League II"

"Mr Bean's Holiday"

"Muriel's Wedding"

"My Girl 2"

"Natural Born Killers"

"Pokémon Detective Pikachu"

"Reality Bites"

"S.W.A.T."

"Uncle Buck"

"Wild Things"

"The Wiz"

Leaving 10/2/24

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Leaving 10/5/24

"Crazy Rich Asians"