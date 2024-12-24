Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

If you're one of the (many) millions of Netflix subscribers around the world, you'll know that the streaming service's content library is practically stuffed with movies and shows.

With so many options to work with, it can be incredibly difficult to choose your next watch. The Netflix Top 10 might be an easy place to start, but you can't always guarantee what's popular or trending is always going to be worth streaming. That's where we come on.

Here at Tom's Guide, we keep a close eye on the Netflix Top 10 and highlight three shows worth streaming. Right now, those recommendations are a popular spy thriller featuring Keira Knightley, a dark comedy about a dream house, and a comforting, small-town romantic drama.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 shows list as of Tuesday, December 24 at 11 a.m. ET.

Netflix top 10 shows right now

'Black Doves'

If you love watching spies getting into scrapes, you'll know that we're living through a sort of golden era of spy thriller shows. "Black Doves" is Netflix's latest contribution to the genre, and it's landed to rave reviews. The show sees Black Dove operative Helen (Keira Knightley) discovering that her secret love has been murdered, an action that reunites her with an old assassin friend (Ben Whishaw) as she embarks on a quest to find out the truth... and seek vengeance.

'No Good Deed'

"No Good Deed" brings Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano together as Lydia and Paul, a seemingly ordinary couple with secrets best left unshared. The darkly comic series is the new project from "Dead to Me" creator, Liz Feldman sees three couples vying for their 1920s Spanish-style villa, whilst also trying to keep the dark secrets of their home unshared. It's full of twists and makes for a great binge, and that's surely why it's remained in the Top 10 ever since it premiered on December 12.

'Virgin River'

"Virgin River" looks like it'll be Netflix's No. 1 show this year; the sixth season arrived on December 19, and the show's kept hold of the No. 1 spot in Netflix's Top 10 ever since.

The series follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who leaves the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in the remote Californian town of Virgin River. Cue six seasons' worth of romance and soapy, small-town drama that's had tons of viewers hooked for years now.

