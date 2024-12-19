'Virgin River' season 6 is being called the Netflix drama's 'best season yet' — and it's streaming now

Love is in the air, Netflix fans: as of December 19, "Virgin River" is finally available to stream!

"Virgin River" is an adaptation of Robyn Carr's expansive novel series that essentially transports us from our living rooms to a town that looks like it came right out of a Hallmark movie. The show's proven to be a major hit for the streaming service so far and is bound to be a popular binge over the imminent holiday season.

"Virgin River" season 6 is an important chapter in the soapy show's run, too, as wedding bells are due to ring out as two very important characters tie the knot. If you're a fan, you'll also be pleased to know that early reactions make it sound like this will be one of the show's best seasons yet.

Here's what you can expect from the new instalment, what those first reviews says, and the latest info about the future of "Virgin River" (spoiler: it's good news).

What's 'Virgin River' season 6 about?

"Virgin River" is Netflix's long-running, small-town series. The show revolves around Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who swaps the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles for the titular Northern Californian town, looking to make a fresh start and escape some painful memories from her past.

Plenty of drama has come our way since, but season 6 is set against the backdrop of Mel's upcoming spring wedding to Jack. In the latest instalment, Netflix promises "fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel's father's past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s".

In addition to Breckenridge, the "Virgin River" cast also includes Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Kandyse McClure, Jessica Rothe, and Callum Kerr (among others).

Should you stream 'Virgin River' season 6?

While it has only just landed, season 6 is sounding like a must-watch for the fans; early critics' reactions are very positive indeed. Jasmine Valentine's 4-star review for Dexerto calls it the show's "best season yet", adding: "Sure, not all the plots work — but when they’re good, they’re golden."

Tech Advisor's Jess Bacon also gave the show a 4-star rating, calling it "an uplifting warm hug", writing: "it’s beautiful escapism TV that relishes in delivering life-affirming messages and boasts enough charm to sway even the most cynical spirit to believe in life, love, and second chances."

In other words, it sounds like this new season should be a perfect new slice of drama for "Virgin River" fans, so, yes, you should be streaming it on Netflix.

If you're planning to race through the new season and are going to need a new Netflix series ASAP, check out our guide to the best shows like "Virgin River" which you can stream right now. For even more streaming recommendations, read our overall round-up of the best Netflix shows.

Are we getting more 'Virgin River'?

Yes! Back in October, we learned that "Virgin River" had already been renewed for a seventh season, courtesy of an Instagram Reel featuring most of the core cast that teased 'more love, drama, and small-town charm coming your way'.

As Deadline reported at the time, this means "Virgin River" is Netflix's longest-running current original scripted series, and the streamer's longest-running English-language drama series in Netflix history. The seven-season run matches "Grace and Frankie" and "Orange is the New Black".

Speaking about the next chapter with Netflix's Tudum, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said: "There's a lot more to go here with these characters. “I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting,” says Smith.

He adds that season 7 will “explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”