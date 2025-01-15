Netflix's new true crime drama gets trailer and release date — and it looks like a must-watch

True-crime fans, pay attention: Netflix just teased it's upcoming drama "Apple Cider Vinegar", and it's looking like it'll be another must-binge show.

Billed by the streamer as "a true-ish story based on a lie", "Apple Cider Vinegar" charts the meteoric rise and fall of Belle Gibson, an Australian influencer — played here by soon-to-be "The Last Of Us" star, Kaitlyn Dever — who built her empire off the back of a claim that she'd managed to cure her terminal brain cancer through all-natural health and wellness practices.

If that sounds too good to be true, that's because it is. The big hook here is that Gibson's never been diagnosed with, or cured of, the malignant tumor that she starts telling her followers all about... and that tension is what's inspired the new Netflix series.

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Judging by the recently released trailer (above), "Apple Cider Vinegar" is shaping up to be a glitzy deep dive into the world of influencer culture and social media. It's feeling, to me at least, like it'll be the next "Inventing Anna", and we all saw how popular that became, right?

If you're as excited as I am, you don't have to wait very long to stream "Apple Cider Vinegar". As the trailer revealed, the limited series hits Netflix on Thursday, February 6, meaning it's only a few weeks away.

What else do we know about 'Apple Cider Vinegar' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Apple Cider Vinegar" was created by award-winning Australian writer, Samantha Strauss ("Nine Perfect Strangers") and inspired by the non-fiction book "The Woman Who Fooled the World", written by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano.

Netflix is keen to explain that "Apple Cider Vinegar" is not a Belle Gibson biopic, though. The series goes beyond the real woman's story and chronicles four women's overlapping experiences set during the early days of Instagram and the birth of the social media influencer as we know them now.

In addition to Dever, you'll also be seeing Belle cross paths with Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a rival wellness influencer who has actually been diagnosed with cancer, Lucy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey), a real cancer patient who is seduced by Belle's empire, and Chanelle (Aisha Dee), a close friend of Milla's who helps Belle grow her business.

And if you need more streaming recommendations to tide you over until Feb. 6, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you can watch right now.