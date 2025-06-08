Netflix just added a load of Alfred Hitchcock movies — here’s the 3 to watch first

Netflix has launched a new Alfred Hitchcock collection to celebrate one of the most celebrated and influential directors of all time, and it’s a very good thing classic movie fans.

While the selection of Hitchcock movies added to Netflix U.S. this month is far from complete — some of the filmmaker's very best works are missing — it’s a strong set of titles that range from the often-overlooked “Frenzy” to some of his most legendary efforts like 1958’s “Vertigo.”

Whether you’re a Hitchcock scholar or a relative newcomer, you need to get these movies in your Netflix watchlist. Any self-respecting movie fan can’t afford to skip them.

With more than half a dozen Hitchcock movies added at once, I’m picking out a trio of cinematic masterpieces to get you started. These three represent Hitchcock at his very best and remain timeless classics to this day.

‘Vertigo’ (1958)

Vertigo Official Trailer #1 - (1958) HD - YouTube Watch On

Cinephiles could debate the best Hitchcock movie for years and still not come to a definitive answer — his filmography is simply that strong — but if you took a poll, I reckon “Vertigo” might land at the top. While not my personal favorite, it’s ranked by many as his magnum opus.

Starring James Stewart as a former San Francisco cop suffering from an intense fear of heights, he’s hired to investigate the wife of an acquaintance who has been acting strangely. What follows is a twisting tale full of Hitchcock’s trademark suspense and a boatload of intrigue.

The movie is groundbreaking cinematically, and while some of its inventive shots might seem less impressive when viewed through a modern lens where creative camerawork is commonplace, upon release in 1958, audiences had never seen a movie quite like “Vertigo.”

Perhaps what makes this psychological thriller so special is that it offers so much more than just an uber-engaging mystery. Its exploration of grief is remarkably resonant, and James Stewart has never been better in the lead role. It’s a quintessential cinematic classic.

Watch "Vertigo" on Netflix now

‘Rear Window’ (1954)

Rear Window Official Trailer #1 - James Stewart, Grace Kelly Movie (1954) HD - YouTube Watch On

The second collaboration between James Stewart and Hitchcock (following 1948’s often underrated “Rope”), “Rear Window” ranks as one of the director’s most legendary movies, and set a blueprint for the mystery-thriller genre that is still being followed to this day.

Stewart plays Jeff, a photojournalist confined to his humid apartment after breaking his leg during an assignment. With little to do other than watch the world go by from his front window, he soon becomes convinced his neighbor has committed an unspeakable act of murder.

“Rear Window” is remarkable for many reasons. Stewart is dependably excellent and is paired with the alluring Grace Kelly for extra impact. Plus, the flick is a masterclass in slowly ratcheting tension, and I also adore how it plays with perspective in some clever ways. After all, we only see what’s happening from Jeff’s limited vantage point.

“Rear Window” is one of the purest Hitchcock movies out there. The premise is simple in nature, and the setting is intentionally claustrophobic, but it holds your attention with ease and slowly builds to a thrilling finale, and one of my favorite endings in all of cinema.

Watch "Rear Window" on Netflix now

‘The Birds’ (1963)

The Birds Official Teaser Trailer #1 - Alfred Hitchcock Movie (1963) HD - YouTube Watch On

I have something of an irrational dislike of birds, and I blame Hitchcock for that. 1963’s “The Birds” is a creature feature that turns a swarm of birds into a terrifying hell horde. After watching, you might find yourself crossing to the other side of the road next time you see a group of pigeons on the sidewalk.

Set in Bodega Bay, it sees the residents of the town terrorized by a flight of violent and aggressive birds, who want nothing more than to peck out the eyes of anybody they encounter. It’s pretty skin-crawling, especially because the fear factor feels plausible.

Starring Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy and Tippi Hedren, to complement the horror aspect, there’s also a romance between two love birds (get it?), which adds an extra dimension to the movie, even if the main appeal is seeing these aggressive animals cause pure chaos.

If there’s one weakness, it’s that “The Birds” takes a little while to get airborne, with a protracted first act, but the solid character work ensures the movie never bores. You’re well rewarded for sticking with it as it eventually transforms into a panic-inducing horror movie.

Watch "The Birds" on Netflix now