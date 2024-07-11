5 best shows like 'Supacell' to stream right now

Since debuting on Netflix in June, "Supacell" has been a mainstay series that's maintained a spot near the top of the Netflix top 10 shows list. The series follows a group of apparently unconnected Black people from South London who all suddenly gain superpowers, and sees one of the group desperately trying to bring them together to face an impending threat.

"Supacell" debuted to an impressive 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes (a score which it's retained up to now), drawing particular praise for its characters and for using a fantastical framework to tell a culturally specific story that's absolutely still rooted in reality.

If you're one of the many people who have already streamed it, and you're looking for another show to keep you entertained, here are five more shows like "Supacell" we think you should check out.

'Extraordinary'

If you're looking for another superpowered show, but want to switch up the tone from "Supacell", then "Extraordinary" is the show for you.

Both series revolve around everyday Londoners gaining superpowers, but "Extraordinary" is an out-and-out comedy that is well worth a watch. Here, we follow Jen (Máiréad Tyers), a twentysomething Londoner struggling with the ups and downs of everyday life where she's the only adult around who still hasn't developed her power.

In a world where everyone and their mum (quite literally) has the ability to fly, shapeshift, commune with the dead, super strength or can manipulate technology, Jen is desperate to both surface her own power and deal with just being an okay person.

Watch it on Hulu

'Heroes'

NBC's "Heroes" is "Supacell" without the intense focus on South London. The show originally ran between 2006 and 2010 (plus a spinoff in 2015), and follows ordinary people who start discovering they possess special abilities and shows how these emerging powers impact their wielders' lives.

Just as Michael is pushed to draw the others together in "Supacell," "Heroes" inevitably draws its good guys together to confront powerful foes and world-ending threats in classic, comic book fashion.

Watch it on Peacock

'Misfits'

"Supacell" feels like it owes a lot to the 2000s British comedy-drama "Misfits," which begins with five young offenders thrown together to do community service. Out of the blue, a freak storm sweeps through their town, changing their lives forever.

Soon, the gang realizes they've each been gifted a power, one which reveals their insecurities. And whilst they're busy confronting the challenges of everyday teenage life, they're also dealing with the other superpowered threats that have cropped up across town.

Watch it on Hulu

'The Umbrella Academy'

"The Umbrella Academy" exists on a bigger scale than what we've seen so far from "Supacell," but this mind-bending Netflix series is a worthy follow-up to Rapman's creation.

Based on the comic book by Gerard Way (of My Chemical Romance fame), the series follows a group of children who are born at the same time on one fateful day, each of whom possesses some sort of strange power. The children are subsequently adopted by a billionaire and deployed to fight crime as a superhero team. Before long, they're thwarting apocalyptic events and dealing with time-travel shenanigans that are far too complicated to detail here.

Watch it on Netflix

'Top Boy'

If you're looking for more of a crime drama vibe and can forego the problems caused by superpowers, you might want to check out "Top Boy".

The series takes us to the housing estates of east London and deals with street crime, the drug trade, and gang violence, the same sort of trouble "Supacell" character Tazer is involved in. It's a gripping, tense gangster thriller that revolves around the working partnership between Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane "Kano" Robinson), who have always been striving to reach the top of the trade.

Watch it on Netflix

Note: The first two seasons of the show are listed as "Top Boy: Summerhouse" on Netflix; watch those first.

Not seen anything you like? Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows or the best superhero shows we think you should stream right now for more recommendations.