Netflix briefly plays nice with Apple TV integration — quickly disappears to crush your dreams

For a brief moment today people who own an Apple TV and also want Netflix integrated into their lists were able to see the sun. Unfortunately for them, the clouds quickly closed in.

Some users in the US were being prompted to connect their Netflix accounts to the Apple TV app. It appeared to end the streaming service's long refusal to allow third-party platforms to aggregate its content.

For those who could get it, they could add some Netflix content to their Apple TV app watchlist or the continue watching section. Though as reported by some Reddit posters, it wasn't totally working correctly with one person saying that it wouldn't allow licensed content or actually remembered what you were watching.

Still, it's a popular and much requested feature with many comments on Reddit celebrating its existence even in a slightly wonky form.

Neither Apple or Netflix officially announced this change, and apparently it wasn't available outside of the United States. Some assumed this was part of a slow rollout on both companies parts.

However, it wasn't to meant to be.

Netflix still says...No

This brief window has seemingly shut for good as the temporary support for the watchlist has already disappeared.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge that the brief window of support was an error and has been "rolled back." There were no other details provided.

Some users are seeing Netflix integration in the Apple TV app — after an 8 year hold out. But @Lucas_Shaw and I hear this is probably some sort of bug and there doesn’t appear to be a deal in place. It would be odd for Netflix to finally give in here.February 14, 2025

Tom's Guide has reached out to Netflix for clarification and more details. It appears that the feature can work with Netflix and Netflix didn't appear to deny that it's working on integration.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that he heard it a was a bug of some sort. Which makes sense for how quickly the capabilities were up and taken down, especially in its apparently borked state.

While a universal watchlist is one of the compelling features offered by Apple TV app, Netflix has avoided allowing Apple TV users to get Netflix content on the watchlist. It also won't integrate with Google TV.

In 2018, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings said, "we prefer to have our customers watch our content on our service." And the service was among those that by-passed in-app subscriptions to avoid paying Apple's App Store fees, though Apple has softened that recently, largely thanks to EU regulations.

As it stands now, you'll need to have an Apple TV HD (4th generation or later) since Netflix stopped supporting older generations of Apple TVs.

For a brief moment things were different, but it appears Netflix has not changed its stance on integrating with the Apple TV app. You still need to browse and find content in the official Netflix app.