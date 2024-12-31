5 best Netflix original movies of 2024 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix releases so many movies every year, but that doesn’t mean every single one is worth watching. In fact, the streamer releases more low-quality movies than good ones, though many of the flops somehow make it into the top 10. However, 2024 has been a pretty decent year as there are several Netflix original movies that are worth adding to your watchlist.

The definition of a Netflix original can sometimes be unclear, but for this list, we’re focusing solely on movies that are directly distributed by Netflix. Now, with so many new releases, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch. “The Union,” “Incoming,” and “Atlas” are just a few examples of what not to stream, even though they all hit No. 1 on the streaming service at some point.

In this list, we’re focusing on Netflix originals that have scored at least 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes in 2024, ensuring that these movies are not only fan favorites but also critically acclaimed.

‘His Three Daughters’

It makes me sad when standout movies like “His Three Daughters” don't get the recognition they deserve in Netflix’s top 10. Despite being one of the most critically praised movies of the year, this powerful drama has been overshadowed and largely forgotten since its release in September. But it's time to bring it back into the spotlight. With unforgettable performances from Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen, “His Three Daughters” is a movie you can't afford to miss.

"His Three Daughters" follows three estranged sisters, Katie (Coon), Rachel (Lyonne) and Christina (Olsen) who come together to care for their ailing father, Vincent (Jay O. Sanders), who is nearing the end of his battle with cancer. Their reunion brings underlying tensions to the surface, leading to poignant and sometimes humorous interactions as they navigate their shared history and differing perspectives.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

‘Rebel Ridge’

One movie that took me by surprise this year was “Rebel Ridge.” While it’s firmly rooted in the action-thriller genre, there are key aspects that set it apart. The most notable is its pacing. While it may not be for everyone (sometimes feeling slow), it builds tension without relying on explosions or gunfights. “Rebel Ridge” knows how to draw you in and create suspense that lingers throughout.

“Rebel Ridge” follows Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), who arrives in the small town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. But when local authorities unlawfully confiscate his life savings, his plans spiral out of control. This act of corruption thrusts Terry into direct conflict with the town's police chief, Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson). With the help of court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry is forced to navigate a dangerous path to seek justice for his family and protect his new ally.

Genre: Action, thriller, crime, mystery

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

‘Hit Man’

Glen Powell is one of the breakout stars of the year, with standout roles in movies like “Twisters” and “Hit Man.” Upon the latter's release in May, the movie wasted no time claiming the No. 1 spot on Netflix, and it's easy to see why. This twisted romantic crime comedy has all the right ingredients to make it a hit, from its comedic gags to its lingering mystery in the last half. Add in the incredible chemistry between Powell and Adria Arjona, and you've got a movie that’s even more irresistible.

“Hit Man” follows Gary Johnson (Powell), a high school teacher who secretly works as an undercover hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. By adopting various fake identities, Gary’s role is to help the police arrest people trying to hire real assassins. Gary soon discovers he’s surprisingly good at this unusual job, gaining confidence by slipping into different personas. But things take a dangerous turn when he meets Madison (Arjona), a stunning woman who seeks his help to eliminate her abusive husband.

Genre: Comedy, action, thriller, romance

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

‘Woman of the Hour’

If I had to name one movie that resonated with me and stayed on my mind for days, it would be “Woman of the Hour.” This powerful crime thriller marks Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, and it reshapes the true crime genre by avoiding the typical sensationalism that so often plagues it. Instead of focusing on spectacle, the movie delves into the chilling reality of the events, embracing the raw horror of what actually happened. The result is a deeply unsettling experience that lingers long after watching, leaving you more disturbed than entertained. As a woman, watching this movie was an uncomfortable experience, but I believe it’s an important one.

In 1978, notorious serial killer Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto) targeted his next victim while appearing on national television. Convicted of seven murders across two states, he is suspected of many more. “Woman of the Hour” is based on this chilling true story. Anna Kendrick stars as Sheryl Bradshaw, an aspiring actress who becomes a contestant on the 1970s dating show “The Dating Game.” Bachelor No. 3, who she chooses, is none other than Rodney, the infamous serial killer later known as the “Dating Game Killer.”

Genre: Crime, thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

‘Joy’

One Netflix movie you may have missed this year is “Joy,” likely because it never got the spotlight it deserves (and I don’t think it ever made it into the top 10). “Joy” is a charming, heartfelt tribute to scientific progress, wrapped in the comforting atmosphere of a British period drama. It’s a genuinely emotional and uplifting experience, driven by a stellar trio of performances, each delivering profoundly human portrayals that anchor the movie’s emotional depth.

“Joy” is a powerful British drama that chronicles the true story of Louise Joy Brown, the world's first “test tube baby,” and the groundbreaking development of in vitro fertilization (IVF) at a British hospital. The movie spans a decade, following nurse and embryologist Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie), scientist Robert Edwards (James Norton), and surgeon Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy) as they collaborate to make IVF a reality, overcoming both social and scientific obstacles of the time.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

