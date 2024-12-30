Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
These three Netflix shows are the ones to watch from the Top 10
Netflix subscribers will know that the streaming service is home to a mountain of content. While a huge range of shows and movies is an obvious plus, it can also make figuring out what to stream next pretty difficult.
Even if you turn to the Netflix Top 10 shows list for suggestions, there's no guarantee that what's trending is going to be a must-watch; that's why we at Tom's Guide keep such a close eye on the Top 10 list and frequently highlight three of the best things you can stream on Netflix.
Right now, that list includes a popular spy thriller featuring Keira Knightley, a comforting, small-town romantic drama, and, of course, the return of the streamer's most-watched show.
This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 shows list as of Monday, December 30, 2024, at 12 p.m. ET.
Best shows in the Netflix top 10
'Black Doves'
We're currently going through a sort of golden era for spy thriller shows, and "Black Doves" is Netflix's big contribution to this craze. The Keira Knightley-led show dropped in early December, receiving critical acclaim (and earning her a Golden Globe nomination), and it's been a mainstay of the Top 10 ever since.
The show sees Black Dove operative Helen (Keira Knightley) reuniting with an old assassin friend (Ben Whishaw) to seek the truth (and vengeance for) the death of her secret lover.
'Squid Game'
We've had to wait an awful long time for "Squid Game" season 2, so it's no surprise to see the hugely popular Korean Netflix drama rocketing straight to the No. 1 spot.
Having emerged from the games as the sole survivor last time around, season 2 sees Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returning to take the gauntlet on all over again three years later, but with a new goal in mind: put a stop to this horrifying competition, once and for all.
'Virgin River'
"Virgin River" season 6 arrived on December 19, and the popular romance show's been dancing around the top of the Netflix charts ever since.
The series follows Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who leaves the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles behind for a fresh start in the remote Californian town of Virgin River. Cue six seasons' worth of romance and soapy, small-town drama that's kept tons of viewers coming back for more time and time again.
Full Netflix Top 10 shows list
- "Squid Game"
- "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze"
- "Virgin River"
- "Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year"
- "La Palma"
- "No Good Deed"
- "Black Doves"
- "The Madness"
- "The Equalizer"
- "Fireplace for your Home"
