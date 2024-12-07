3 new to Netflix movies with 89% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is gearing up for the holidays with a slate of new content tailored to the festive season but among the Christmas movies and holiday-themed specials, there’s also a small collection of new flicks being added to the streaming service that you won’t want to miss.

December 2024 doesn’t offer the largest number of new movies, but the quality is certainly there. For me, the highlight is “Mad Max: Fury Road.” This 2015 action epic is one of the most remarkable movies of the 21st century, and it will have your adrenaline spiking to dangerous levels. And it’s not the only new addition worth adding to your Netflix watchlist.

All the movies on this list scored high on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes , and while that’s not a guarantee it’ll appeal to you, it’s a solid indication of a film's quality. So, here are the new to Netflix movies in December 2024 that you should stream now.

'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

A modern action-thriller masterpiece “Zero Dark Thirty” is gripping both for its dramatic narrative as well as its visceral depiction of modern conflict. It’s also notable for Jessica Chastain’s leading performance as Maya, a CIA intelligence analyst with an obsession with tracking down terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Masterful directed by Kathryn Bigelow — who has serious chops in this area having also helmed 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” — “Zero Dark Thirty” was rightfully nominated for a slew of Oscars, and its legacy remains intact to this day.

Set in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Maya (Chastain) is driven to locate those responsible, and in particular the orchestrator of the tragic event, Osama bin Laden. A worldwide manhunt is launched, and the mission to locate bin Laden becomes all-consuming for Maya. Also starring Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Mark Strong, James Gandolfini and Chris Pratt, “Zero Dark Thirty” is a well-made and compelling war epic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

“Mad Max: Fury Road” is a movie that I appreciate more with each fresh rewatch. I thought it was excellent upon release in 2015, but the passage of time has only made its qualities more apparent, and I’m now convinced it’s a full-blown masterpiece and one of the best action movies ever made. From its now iconic orange color palette to its practically unrivaled use of practical effects, “Fury Road” is utterly phenomenal across the board.

Set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) is a lone wanderer who has just been captured by the forces of the ruthless ruler of the Citadel, Immortan Joe (Huge Keays-Byrne). However, Max gets a shot at freedom when he gets involved in a daring escape plan formulated by Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron). Stealing an armored War Rig, Max, Furiosa, and five of Immortan Joe’s captive wives, attempt to outrun the warlord’s force, resulting in a gas-fueled chase through a visually stunning desert.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it on Netflix from December 30

'Compliance' (2012)

“Compliance” is a skin-crawling thriller that is even more disturbing when you learn the movie is based on a true story. Dreama Walker plays Becky, a worker at a fast-food restaurant, who finds herself in serious trouble when a phone caller, who claims to be a police officer, accuses her of theft. Under the instructions of the caller Becky’s boss, Sandra (Ann Dowd), subjects the young girl to increasingly intrusive and dehumanizing treatment.

This low-key thriller gets its hooks into you, and while it lacks dramatic twists or shocking moments of violence, the plausibility of its premise will stay with you. Several scenes in “Compliance” will make you particularly uncomfortable, but that’s the point. And the movie’s comments on our willingness to follow instructions when given by a person seemingly in a position of authority are intriguing. It’s a thriller that will make you think.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

