My dad found the perfect war movie on Hulu for Father’s Day — and it’s based on a true story

With it being Father’s Day today (June 16), finding the perfect way to celebrate can be a challenge. This year, however, my dad stumbled upon an absolute classic on Hulu that he wants to watch with me — and that’s “Black Hawk Down”.

Based on a true story, this gripping war movie will not only provide an afternoon of intense entertainment but also offer an interesting look at heroism and sacrifice. Upon reading the synopsis of "Black Hawk Down" I realized it was more than just a movie. It’s a powerful reminder of the real-life bravery of elite U.S. soldiers sent to capture a notorious warlord in Somalia.

With its realistic and mind-blowing action sequences, "Black Hawk Down" captures the intensity and chaos of modern warfare. The movie’s intense moments and tactical military operations can be particularly engaging for dads who appreciate action movies. This makes it a perfect choice for a meaningful and memorable movie night with your dad on Father’s Day.

So, why should you add this war movie to your list on one of the best streaming platforms?

What is ‘Black Hawk Down’ about?

"Black Hawk Down" is a war movie directed by Ridley Scott (who also directed “Alien”, one of the best horror franchises ever). It's based on the 1999 non-fiction book of the same name by journalist Mark Bowden, which recounts the real events of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia.

The movie focuses on a U.S. military mission, officially known as Operation Gothic Serpent, which aimed to capture two high-ranking lieutenants of Somali warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid. The mission takes place in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, which was in the grip of a brutal civil war.

The narrative begins with U.S. Army Rangers, Delta Force operators, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Night Stalkers) launching a raid to apprehend Aidid’s lieutenants. However, the mission turns sour quickly when two Black Hawk helicopters are shot down. The crash sites become the focal point of intense and prolonged combat, as the soldiers attempt to secure the helicopters and rescue their comrades while facing heavy enemy fire.

"Black Hawk Down" is appreciated for its realistic depiction of war, intense action sequences, and attention to detail. Plus, we just can’t ignore the star-studded cast. Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, Jason Isaacs, and Eric Bana are just a few of the film's big names.

The action is outstanding

When asking my dad about his movie choice, the first thing he said was “the action is outstanding.” This makes sense considering the movie was praised for its relentless and immersive energy. From the moment the mission begins, the movie throws you into the chaos and intensity of war (the trailer does a great job at showing this).

Helicopters whirring overhead, bullets ricocheting off buildings, and the constant threat of danger make for a gripping cinematic experience. Each firefight is choreographed with precision to highlight both the bravery and the vulnerability of the soldiers. Of course, the action sequences are not just visually stunning but also emotionally charged, as they show the harrowing experiences of the soldiers involved.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)

I’m not one to watch too many action movies, but I’m willing to give this a go. Plus, the reviews alone have made me curious. “Black Hawk Down” has a decent score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes , with a high audience rating of 88%.

Marc Savlov from Austin Chronicle said: “One of the best depictions of the outright lunacy inherent to battle I have ever seen.” Meanwhile, Kenneth Turan from Los Angeles Times said: “A triumph of pure filmmaking, a pitiless, unrelenting, no-excuses war movie so thoroughly convincing it's frequently difficult to believe it is a staged re-creation.”

For me, Father’s Day is a time to bond over a shared interest in movies while enjoying a thrilling cinematic experience together. These moments of connection and shared enjoyment are invaluable, reminding us of the importance of spending quality time with those we love.

Me and dad will enjoy ‘Black Hawk Down’ together

For anyone looking to share a meaningful and engaging movie with their dad this Father’s Day, "Black Hawk Down" is an excellent choice. It’s a movie that goes beyond entertainment, as it encourages you to reflect on the human cost of war and the extraordinary bravery of those who serve.

Looking for more action movies ? I just found the perfect horror action movie ever on Prime Video that’s definitely worth a watch (and it’s another one of my dad’s favorites). Or, you can stream “Black Hawk Down” on Hulu .