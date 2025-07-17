Vinted was down — There was trouble at the vintage clothing marketplace
A lot of users are reporting problems
Did you have trouble accessing vinted earlier today. Well you weren't alone. According to report sat Down Detector, social media and a couple of us here at Tom's Guide, the used clothing marketplace was having some issues.
Reports of problems at the online marketplace spiked at around 4.35 a.m. (ET) this morning, rapidly growing to over 1,000 in the space of half an hour. While some could still access the site, it was running rather slow at first. However those that were locked out were unable to prep their orders for dispatch, which is hardly ideal.
If you've been struggling to access Vinted this morning, rest assured you're weren't alone. We covered the outage live and as it happened so you can read all about it below.
Live Updates
Where are the problems located?
While a lot of big web outages tend to be concentrated in big cities, where all the people are, this doesn't seem to be the case with Vinted.
The cities in England seem to be the biggest hotspots, but the outage map shows that people are having more widespread problems in the northern part of the country. However Scotland and the U.S> both seem to be unaffected by the issues.
In fact the number of reports in the U.S. is miniscule, but whether that's due to it still being early isn't clear.
So what's happening?
Access to Vinted seems to be a little inconsistent right now. A couple of us here at Tom's Guide were able to access the website — but it was initially very slow to load. However another one of us was met with a server error that you can see above.
We haven't had any word from Vinted's social media profiles just yet, but people have taken to social media to express their frustrations at not being able to access the marketplace.
Down Detector had a huge spike
The Down Detector report figures have been jumping around, but it seems the number of issues at Vinted peaked at 1,036 earlier this morning. The current number of reports is considerably less, with just 106. It could be that the problem is over as quickly as it started, but Down Detector may need to catch up on everything.
Users have expressed their frustrations on social media
Same here 😤July 17, 2025
It wasn't just us that was having issues with Vinted either. Users on social media have been asking whether others have had similar issues with the marketplace this morning. Some even expressed frustration that they couldn't access their account, and download the labels they needed to send out orders.
It wasn't a software issue, apparently
Yes. I just did an update and still nothing.July 17, 2025
Down Detector notes that a lot of the problems at Vinted were reported by app users — rather than people shopping in their browser. Sometimes, when apps are having issues like that, you'll try and force and update to see if that fixes things.
According to one X user, that didn't actually work, and Vinted remained broken at the time. But this is also a good place to point out that it's always a good idea to keep your phone and apps updated to the latest software — if only to avoid potential issues from the older software.
Things seem to have calmed down
Just as fast as the Vinted outage started, it seems to have ended. Reports at Down Detector have now dropped to just 34, which is more or less business and usual. On top of that us at Tom's Guide don't seem to be having the same problems that we experienced earlier.
So those of you that were having issues trying to get your labels, or check up on your purchases, should be able to get in just fine right now.