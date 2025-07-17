Vinted was down — There was trouble at the vintage clothing marketplace

Did you have trouble accessing vinted earlier today. Well you weren't alone. According to report sat Down Detector, social media and a couple of us here at Tom's Guide, the used clothing marketplace was having some issues.

Reports of problems at the online marketplace spiked at around 4.35 a.m. (ET) this morning, rapidly growing to over 1,000 in the space of half an hour. While some could still access the site, it was running rather slow at first. However those that were locked out were unable to prep their orders for dispatch, which is hardly ideal.

If you've been struggling to access Vinted this morning, rest assured you're weren't alone. We covered the outage live and as it happened so you can read all about it below.