New on HBO and Max in July 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Summer blockbuster season is here, and Max is coming in with a wave of new hit movies, documentaries, and TV series this month. After all, we don't call it one of the best streaming services for nothing.

To help you decide what to watch, we've rounded up the best shows and movies arriving on Max in July 2024. Leading the pack is the Cheers-inspired "Harley Quinn" spin-off starring everyone's favorite pathetic supervillain: Kite Man. Then there's the ultraviolent, ultraqueer thriller "Love Lies Bleeding" led by Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian. Elsewhere on the service, a slew of new library titles including the first seven "Saw" movies, Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird," and "The Meg" will be added throughout the month.

Here's everything new on Max in July 2024. If you're still looking for more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best new movies and shows to watch this week.

New on Max in July 2024: Top Picks

'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!' Season 1 (July 18)

The hapless aspiring supervillain Kite Man steps into the limelight this month with his own spin-off from "Harley Quinn" co-creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. After Harley Quinn made off with the girl of his dreams, Kite Man (voiced by Matt Oberg once more) has a new girlfriend, Golden Glider, (Stephanie Hsu). The two purchase Noonan's, a watering hole frequented by many of Arkham's greatest criminals and henchmen alike, but running Gotham's seediest dive bar won't be easy. Showrunners have described "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" as a "Cheers-style" spin-off, and if its humor is anything like "Harley Quinn's," it could join it on our list of the best shows on Max.

Premieres on July 18 on Max, with episodes released weekly through September 12

'Love Lies Bleeding' (July 19)

While not in time for Pride Month, A24's over-the-top queer thriller "Love Lies Bleeding" is headed to Max on July 19. Kristen Stewart is in peak form as Lou, a reclusive gym manager trying to build a life for herself outside of her criminal family's control. She falls for an up-and-coming bodybuilder named Jackie (Katy O'Brian) who's just passing through town on her way to make it big in Las Vegas. After Lou offers her steroids to give her a leg up in a bodybuilding competition, their whirlwind romance spirals into a spree of violent crimes.

Premieres July 19 on Max

'Saw' series (July 1)

For all you torture porn fans out there, the first seven "Saw" movies land on Max this month. I never really had the stomach for the series myself, with the exception of the first film. Something about the tension of the original's singular setting and the game of cat-and-mouse between Jigsaw and his victims is riveting, gore and all, in a way the movies that came after never could quite capture in my opinion. Photographer Adam (Leigh Whannell) awakens alongside Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) in a dilapidated bathroom, both chained to pipes with zero clue how they got there. Enter the star of the series: Jigsaw, a serial killer who tests his abductees' will to survive with grisly (and often deadly) games.

If you're looking to binge all the Saw movies, check out our guide on how to watch the Saw movies in order.

Bleacher Report Live Sports on Max in July 2024

MLB Tuesdays

July 2

Philadelphia Phillies* at Chicago Cubs, 8:00 p.m. ET

July 9

Los Angeles Dodgers* at Philadelphia Phillies*, 6:30 p.m. ET

July 23 & July 30

Matchups and times TBA

U.S. Soccer - Women's National Team

July 13

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Mexico, 3:30 p.m. ET

July 16

U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Costa Rica, 7:30 p.m. ET

MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3

July 5-7

Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

Cycling

July 6

Women - Junior Downhill, Haute Savoie (Mountain Bike)

Men - Junior Downhill, Haute Savoie (Mountain Bike)

July 7-14

Women - Giro d’Italia

Endurance Car Racing

July 14

Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo

Max Originals and Exclusives in July 2024

Synopses provided by Max

July 2 at 9 p.m. ET - 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants'

HBO Original Sports Unscripted Series (5 episodes)

"Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" will bring viewers inside the New York Giants organization as the team prepares for their highly anticipated 100th season. Camera crews will chronicle the team’s every move as general manager Joe Schoen and other members of the team’s front office and staff navigate the critical offseason period from January to July 2024, from the NFL Scouting Combine to free agency, to the NFL Draft, and team minicamps.



July 10 at 9 p.m. ET - 'Quad Gods'

HBO Original Documentary

"Quad Gods" is a high-stakes and heart-warming film that follows the lives of three New Yorkers with quadriplegia that meet in a neuro-rehabilitation lab where they create the world’s first-ever, fully quadriplegic e-sports team. As they navigate New York City, confronting challenges at every turn, they pursue their shared dream to compete as athletes while subverting assumptions about disability.



July 11 - 'Teen Torture Inc.'

Max Original Documentary Series( 3 Episodes)

This arced documentary series follows on-going efforts to expose America’s “troubled teen” industry (TTI). For six decades and counting, this billion-dollar business has used what it calls “tough love” as a form of treatment despite numerous deaths, countless suicides, life-altering injuries, and instances of child sexual abuse. Until recently, nobody has been able to stop it. The series follows a recurring band of young survivors and whistleblowers and their harrowing first-hand accounts of extreme abuse and cult-like brainwashing at the hands of these programs, starting a social media firestorm in 2021. Survivors, including rap star Bhad Bhabie, are determined to take down this business once and for all. While they have seen impressive victories, the “troubled teen” industry has long been protected by power and is not going down without a fight.



July 13 at 8 p.m. ET - 'Faye'

HBO Original Documentary

In "Faye," the first feature documentary of the Hollywood legend, Academy Award-winning actress Faye Dunaway candidly discusses the triumphs and challenges of her illustrious career, with breakthrough, Academy Award-nominated roles in “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Chinatown,” and “Network” – for which she won Best Actress in 1977 – while also reflecting on the film “Mommie Dearest,” which she views as a critical career misstep. Through those reflections, she courageously explores personal discoveries including her struggles with mental health issues and bipolar disorder, her family history growing up in a small town in Florida, and how the intensity of the characters she played still impacts who she is today. In addition to Faye, the film features interviews with her son Liam Dunaway O’Neill, as well as her colleagues and friends including Sharon Stone, Mickey Rourke, and James Gray.



July 17 at 9 p.m. ET - 'Wild Wild Space'

HBO Original Documentary

"Wild Wild Space" chronicles the modern-day, celestial land grab happening above our heads. It’s a fast-paced, high-stakes race of epic proportions in which companies compete to blast satellite-carrying rockets into low earth orbit. From exhilarating triumphs to gut-wrenching setbacks, we witness the fierce competition to tackle humanity’s next great frontier. However, beneath the shiny veneer of progress is the dark side of capitalism’s insatiable appetite for profit and the far-reaching reverberations of a world controlled from the skies.



July 18 - 'Kite Man: Hell Yeah!'

Max Original Adult Animated Series (10 Episodes)

Kite Man(voiced by Matt Oberg) and Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu) take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s (Lance Reddick) Legion of Doom. Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body. Note: The season debuts with two episodes, followed by one new episode each week, concluding with the season finale on September 12.



July 18 at 9 p.m. 'The Commandant's Shadow'

Documentary Film

"The Commandant's Shadow" follows Hans Jürgen Höss, the 87-year-old son of Rudolf Höss, as he faces his father’s terrible legacy for the first time. His father was the camp commandant of Auschwitz and masterminded the murder of over a million Jews. The life of Höss and his family was recently fictionalized in the Academy Award-winning “The Zone of Interest.” Now, The Commandant’s Shadow tells the story of some of the real people who lived on-site at Höss’s concentration camp.



July 19 - 'Love Lies Bleeding'

A24 Film

From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (Katy M. O'Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.



July 25 at 9 p.m. ET - 'Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose'

HBO Original Documentary Series (4 Episodes)

A four-part documentary series chronicling the life and career of Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits leader, who received a lifetime ban from the game after a Major League Baseball investigation revealed he bet on the Cincinnati Reds to win games during his time as manager of the team. "Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose" provides intimate access to the polarizing former player as he embarks on a new bid for reinstatement in the MLB and a place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Note: The series will be four episodes total, with two episodes debuting on July 24 and two episodes the following night. All four episodes will be available to stream on Max on July 24.



July 26 - 'Knox Goes Away'

Film

Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton directs and stars in this unpredictable thriller as John Knox, a hit man attempting to make amends before his recently discovered dementia takes over. Aided by a trusted friend with his own shady past, Knox races against the police, and his own rapidly deteriorating mind, to save his estranged son from a vengeance-fueled mistake and “cash out” before it’s too late.

Everything New on Max in July 2024

July 1

!Three Amigos! (1986)

17 Again (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

America’s Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

Beowulf (2007)

Blended (2014)

Black Adam (2022)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Chinatown (1974)

Cleopatra (1963)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Craft (1996)

Cyrus (2010)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Firestarter (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frank (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Gattaca (1997)

Giant (1956)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Grand Piano (2014)

Inside Job (2010)

Lady Bird (2017)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Meg (2018)

Melancholia (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

National Velvet (1944)

Network (1976)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Panic Room (2002)

Parenthood (1989)

Please Stand By (2018)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Rider (2018)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Single White Female (1992)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To the Wonder (2012)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

West Side Story (1961)

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Woodshock (2017)

July 2

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)

July 3

Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)

July 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)

King of Zanzibar (Max Original)

July 7

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)

Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)

Makozilla (Discovery)

Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)

July 8

BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)

Big Shark Energy (Discovery)

Bodies in the Water (ID)

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

July 9

6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)

Deadliest Bite (Discovery)

Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)

Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)

July 10

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)

Great White North (Discovery)

Quad Gods (HBO Original)

July 11

Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)

Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)

Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)

MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)

Monster of Oz (Discovery)

Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)

July 12

Shark Attack Island (Discovery)

Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)

The Real Sharkano (Discovery)

July 13

Faye (HBO Original)

Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)

Sharktopia (Discovery)

July 14

Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)

July 15

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)

July 16

The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)

Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)

July 17

Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)

July 18

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)

The Commandant's Shadow

July 19

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

July 21

Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)

July 22

Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)

July 23

Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)

July 24

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)

July 25

Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)

Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)

July 26

Knox Goes Away (2024)

Walker, Season 4 (2024)

July 30

Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)