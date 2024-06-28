9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Apple and more (June 28-30)

The end of June brings a boatload of new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services .

Leading the weekend lineup is "The Bear" season 3, which sends Emmy winners Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach back into the pressure cooker of their new fine dining restaurant. Making their debuts are the historical fantasy "My Lady Jane" and the multi-generational family dramedy "Land of Women."

On the movie side, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Boy and the Heron" are now available on premium video on demand, while the age-gap rom-com "A Family Affair" pairs Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘The Bear’ season 3 (FX on Hulu)

The Bear is in business; now, the real work begins. Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has successfully transformed his brother’s sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant, with the help of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest of the dedicated kitchen staff. Now, they hit the line every day to prep, cook and serve dishes to diners — under Carmy’s exacting standards. Will the pressure cooker of a kitchen explode? Probably. But that's the fun of this show! It's an adrenaline rush like no other, with stressful situation after ulcer-generating situation coming around the "corner!"

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Land of Women' (Apple TV Plus)

This multi-generational dramedy comes from producer/star Eva Longoria, who teams up with Spanish film and television icon Carmen Maura and newcomer Victoria Bazúa. Wealthy New Yorker Gala's life is turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to criminals and then vanishes, putting their family in danger. She takes her aging mother Julia and teen daughter Kate to hide out in her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia herself fled 50 years ago. They intend to lay low, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads and it doesn't long for their family’s deepest secrets to emerge.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘My Lady Jane’ (Prime Video)

In actual English history, Lady Jane Grey, Henry VII's great-granddaughter, was crowned queen for just nine days before she was beheaded. But this fantasy rom-com series creates an alternative version of events, so that Jane (newcomer Emily Bader) is saved from the chopping block because her cousin, King Henry VIII’s son Edward IV, doesn't die. Jane is no longer an ill-fated damsel in distress; instead, she's free to live, laugh and love.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘That ‘90s Show’ season 2 (Netflix)

The summer of 1996 finds Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) back in Point Place in her grandparents’ basement. After nine months of long distance, Leia is excited to be with Jay (Mace Coronel) again. But she’s also still grappling with the almost kiss she shared with Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan). As for Nate, he’s worried about his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos) finding out. This is a secret that’s bound to come out — and when it does, relationships and friendships may break. Summer lovin’ ain’t always a blast.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Mole’ season 2 (Netflix)

The revival of the competition series returns with more sabotage and betrayal. Journalist Ari Shapiro oversees the proceedings, which sees 12 players working together in challenges to add money to the prize pot. Among them is a designated “mole,” whose job is to prevent the pot from growing. Every week, players take a quiz about the mole’s identity; whoever scores the lowest is eliminated. Season 2 brings in competitors who rely on digging up the truth for a living, including a forensic accountant, a web sleuth and a poker player.

Streaming now on Netflix

New movies

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ (PVOD)

The prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” — the best movie of 2015, fight me — gives us the origin story of Furiosa, with Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne stepping into the shoes of Charlize Theron. As a young girl, Furiosa is captured by raiders from her home in the Green Place, a lush oasis in the midst of the wasteland. Against her will, she’s adopted by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and later traded to Citadel ruler Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme). After working her way up the ranks, Furiosa becomes a driver in partnership with Praetorian Jack (Tom Burke). As their bond deepens, they begin to plan their escape, but an encounter with Dementus stands in their way.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘The Boy and the Heron’ (PVOD)

The legendary animation artist Hayao Miyazaki reversed his retirement and made this film, to the delight of fans everywhere. “The Boy and Heron” ended up winning Miyazaki his second Oscar. The coming-of-age fantasy is inspired by his own life. After losing his mother during the Pacific War, young Mahito moves with his father and new stepmother to the countryside. There, he encounters a peculiar gray heron, who leads him to an ancient tower, which is a portal to an oceanic world shared by the living and the dead. With the heron leading the way, Mahito embarks on a journey of discovery and enlightenment.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘A Family Affair’ (Netflix)

Reversing the typical age gap relationship is becoming quite the trend in Hollywood. Recently, Anne Hathaway’s older art gallery mom fell in love with Nicholas Galitzine’s younger boy band member in “The Idea of You.” Now, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron take a shot at a May-December romance. When Zara (Joey King) quits her job as the personal assistant to movie star Chris Cole, she unwittingly sets the stage for him to meet her famous writer mom Brooke. They share an instant, undeniable chemistry, but Chris will have to work hard to woo the incredulous Brooke.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Fancy Dance’ (Apple TV Plus)

Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone teams up with Native American filmmaker Erica Tremblay for the latter’s feature film directorial debut. The Sundance darling stars Gladstone as Jax, who has been caring for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) since her sister’s disappearance. They’re barely scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Jax spends every spare minute looking for her missing sister, while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. When Roki’s grandfather (Shea Whigham) seeks custody, they hit the road to scour the backcountry for her mom. Their search becomes a deeper investigation into the plight of indigenous women in a colonized world.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus