Max top 10 shows — here are the 3 worth watching right now

We see Max as one of the very best streaming services you can subscribe to right now. But even on the best streamers, it can sometimes be a little tricky to figure out what to watch from time to time.

You might be tempted to look to the Max top 10 for suggestions, but as with other streamer top 10 lists, there's no guarantee that the most popular shows are also the best things the platform has to offer.

Here at Tom's Guide, we've looked at the Max top 10 list (as of 8 a.m. ET on July 8, 2024) and highlighted three things that are absolutely worth streaming right now. As we're halfway through the second installment, it should come as no surprise that one of those shows is "House of the Dragon" season 2. And whilst our latest trip to Westeros is likely going to keep its top spot for some time, there are still more great shows in the mix.

Don't see anything you want to stream? Check out our round-up of everything new to HBO and Max this month and our curated list of the best Max shows ever to find your next watch.

'House of the Dragon'

"House of the Dragon" season 2 brings us back to Westeros for another brutal conflict. The first chapter dealt with the reign of King Viserys, charting the division of House Targaryen into two factions, the Greens and the Blacks.

Season 2 finds the Seven Kingdoms on the brink of being brought into that brewing conflict. Lords and Ladies throughout have declared allegiances to either King Aegon II or Queen Rhaenyra (Viserys' named heir), and as the Dance of Dragons threatens to truly take flight, the many Houses will no doubt be pulled into the war to come.

We're now halfway through the series, and it's continued to be must-see TV thus far. Don't expect this to disappear from the Max top 10 anytime soon.

'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants'

"Hard Knocks" likely needs no introduction to sports fans. Since 2001, the show's been offering football fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favorite teams.

But "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" is a new spin on the annual franchise. As the name suggests, "Offseason with the New York Giants" brings us inside the storied franchise as they prepare for their 100th NFL season, offering access to the biggest moves that get made by general manager Joe Schoen and the rest of the staff as they navigate the January to July 2024 offseason.

'Suicide Squad ISEKAI'

"Suicide Squad ISEKAI" gives DC Comics' titular villain group an anime makeover. In the show, Amanda Waller's band of criminals (here comprised of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark) leave the streets of Gotham and head through a "Gate" to a fantasy world (hence the anime subgenre "Isekai" title).

On the other side, the Squad is captured by a group of soldiers and becomes involved in this world's war. Being stuck on this other plan is a big problem for the group, though. As per the Suicide Squad program, our villains have tiny explosives embedded in their necks. If they're not back home within 72 hours, those bombs will detonate.

Max top 10 shows right now

"House of the Dragon" "Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants" "Smiling Friends" "Taylor Swift vs Scooter Barun: Bad Blood" "Six Schizophrenic Brothers" "Gold Rush - Parker's Trail" "Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders" "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" "Suicide Squad ISEKAI" "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way"