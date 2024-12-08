Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Max's sprawling library of top movies and shows is a great way to escape the frightful weather outside and enjoy the season. But it does beg the question of what to watch.

Max's top 10 list of the most-watched movies is as good a place to start as any, but how do you figure out which ones are actually worth the hype? Especially with so much to watch across the best streaming services. So let us here at Tom's Guide do the hard work for you. We've narrowed down the three best movies to watch in Max's top 10 list. This includes a horror-comedy sequel decades in the making, a heartwarming new documentary, and a Christmas classic that still holds up.

So let's dive into our picks for what to watch in Max's top-10 list. For even more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Christmas movies to stream on Max.

This article is based on the Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on December 8.

Best movies in Max's top 10

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

The long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 comedy-horror classic reunites Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara along with newcomer Jenna Ortega fresh off her stint in Burton's "Wednesday." Decades after the first “Beetlejuice,” Lydia Deetz (Ryder) has become the host of a popular ghost-hunting show — too bad her estranged daughter thinks all this supernatural hocus pocus is a racket. After a family tragedy, Lydia returns to her old home in Winter River, where she's forced to confront her eccentric stepmother (O’Hara), manipulative producer-turned-boyfriend (Justin Theroux), of course, the hijinks of the ghost with the most Betelgeuse (Keaton).

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'

One of the most critically acclaimed documentaries of 2024, "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" chronicles the rise of the American actor famous for his iconic portrayal of Superman. After a near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down, he became a global activist for disability rights and care. "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" includes interviews with Reeve's family and friends along with Reeve's own words to chronicle his life before and after the cape, proving that you don't need to be Superman to change the world for the better.

'The Polar Express'

"The Polar Express" regularly tops our list of the best Christmas movies on Max, and for good reason. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, this timeless classic follows a young boy who begins to question whether this whole Santa Claus business is just a bedtime story. That is, until one Christmas Eve, he's spirited away with a bunch of other children aboard the Polar Express on a magical journey to the North Pole. Tom Hanks famously does the voice and mo-cap for several characters throughout the film, including the conductor and our young hero, and it's packed with gorgeous visuals that'll get you in the spirit of the season.

Max top 10 movies right now

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (2024) 'Elf' (2003) 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989) 'Ninja Assassin' (2009) 'Clash of the Titans' (2010) 'The Gooenies' (1985) 'The Polar Express' (2004) 'Megamind' (2010) 'Death Race' (2008) 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' (2024)