Apple TV Plus’ new thriller show is on my must-watch list for 2025 — here’s the first trailer

Apple TV Plus seems to be stepping up its game with thrillers lately. First, we’ve got the highly anticipated second season of “Severance” just around the corner, then one of my most awaited movies of the year, “The Gorge,” and now the streamer has dropped a trailer for another thriller, “Prime Target.” Safe to say, this one’s already on my watchlist for the month.

“Prime Target” is a conspiracy thriller debuting on January 22, 2025, on Apple TV Plus. The story follows a post-graduate mathematics student who stumbles upon a dangerous conspiracy to destroy his groundbreaking work, a discovery that uncovers a pattern in prime numbers capable of accessing every computer in the world. The premise alone had me intrigued, but after watching the trailer, I’m fully hooked. This miniseries looks like it’s going to be a must-watch.

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait until this thriller hits the streaming service. Here’s everything we know about “Prime Target” ahead of its release this month.

What is ‘Prime Target’ about?

“Prime Target” is a conspiracy thriller show that follows Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), a brilliant young mathematics postgraduate on the verge of a groundbreaking discovery: identifying a pattern in prime numbers that could unlock access to every computer worldwide.

As he nears his breakthrough, Edward realizes that an unseen adversary is determined to thwart his efforts. This threat leads him to collaborate with Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), an NSA agent assigned to monitor mathematicians' activities. Together, they delve into a complex conspiracy with global implications.

‘Prime Target’ looks like a must-watch this month

We’ve only gotten one trailer for “Prime Target” but it already looks like a must-watch. This thriller has all the right ingredients to become No. 1 on the streamer, with Woodall and Swindell looking like they have solid chemistry on screen.

If you’re into conspiracies and prefer shorter shows that are easily bingeable, “Prime Target” should be on your radar. It has plenty of action by the looks of it, with chase scenes, bad guys on motorbikes and a man with an intelligent but dangerous mind who becomes an unexpected target.

“Prime Target” was created by award-winning writer Steve Thompson, celebrated for his work on acclaimed series like “Sherlock,” “Doctor Who,” and “Vienna Blood.” The cast also features Martha Plimpton, David Morrissey, Stephen Rea, Harry Lloyd, and Joseph Mydell.

After seeing the first trailer, this conspiracy thriller has already taken a spot near the top of my watchlist for 2025, and it seems like one show you won’t want to miss.

“Prime Target” will premiere globally on Apple TV Plus on January 22, 2025, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through March 5, 2025.