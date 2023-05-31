Wow! Best Buy just slashed $1,000 off this 55-inch Samsung QLED 8K TV

If you're ready for the next generation of TVs, I've just found a tempting deal on this 8K TV from Samsung.

The Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is just $999 at Best Buy right now. This TV cost $1,999 at launch, meaning it's now been discounted by a huge $1,000. It's one of the best deals I've ever seen for an 8K TV, meaning it's easily one of the best TV deals you can get right now.

Samsung 55” QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy have slashed $1000 off this 8K TV. The Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV has HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos support and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports as well as an ATSC 3.0 tuner. AI processing can upscale content to 4K and you can stream Xbox games to your TV without needing a console via Gaming Hub.

There's no two ways about it, the best 8K TVs on the market come at a high price. Our current favorite, the Samsung QN900C Neo QLED, currently goes for $4,600 for a 65-inch model.

So, what if you want to future-proof your living room with an 8K TV without the huge price tag? The Samsung QN700B Neo QLED is the TV you want. This model uses Quantum Dot tech for superior brightness and color range, and supports HDR 10+ for the best possible picture quality. The QN700B also supports Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which makes for immersive 3D sound.

All of this comes in a super-thin and sleek shell, as the Samsung QN700B measures just 0.7-inches thick along the side of the TV. This is thanks in part to the Slim One Connect box, which keeps the TV's components out of sight and makes cable management much simpler.

Plus, this TV is like having a games console and TV in one. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can stream games straight from your TV without needing a games console. Our only complaint is the 60Hz refresh rate. We'd much prefer a 120Hz rate for smoother performance, especially for gaming.

The QN700B Neo QLED is one of the most affordable 8K TVs out there right now, so it's the perfect way to bring 8K to your living room if you've been hankering for it. If you're looking for more options, check out our 8K TV deals coverage and our rolling TV deals coverage for the best sales.