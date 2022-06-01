Verizon PS5 restock sold out — where to find inventory next

Update: Verizon is now sold out of PS5 consoles. However, a Walmart PS5 restock is slated for Thursday, (June 2).

A surprise PS5 restock is happening right now and if you're fast enough — you may be able to get a console.

For a limited time, Verizon customers can get the PS5 Disc for $499 at Verizon (opens in new tab). (You'll need to sign into your Verizon account to add the console to your shopping cart). It's important to note that isn't an open drop available to anybody looking to buy a PS5. In order to purchase a console, you need to be a Verizon subscriber (Either wireless or FiOS).

Verizon PS5 restock (sold out)

(opens in new tab) PS5: $499 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

For Verizon customers only, Verizon is now offering PS5 consoles. Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive. This is Verizon's second PS5 restock to date.

Because Verison is not a retailer known for hosting PS5 restocks, there could be less competition for stock. This drop could be glossed over by some of the more active PS5 stock trackers as well, which again could mean less competition. We recommend quickly heading over to the website if you're looking to secure a PS5 ahead of the holiday season.

This drop hasn't come completely out of the blue. Back in November Verizon held a surprise restock.

