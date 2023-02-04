This weekend's best early Presidents' Day sales — save on Apple Watch 8, Galaxy S23

Presidents' Day is one of the year's most important retail holidays. Not only is it the first major retail holiday of the year, but it's also the only retail event till Memorial Day.

So if you have any small or large purchases you've been wanting to make, now is the time to shop. Retailers like Best Buy, Wayfair, and Amazon are offering early Presidents' Day sales you can take advantage of right now. Today's deals run the gamut from discounts on TVs to sales on our favorite weighted blanket.

As a reminder, the federal holiday isn't celebrated till February 20. However, you can score plenty of early deals right now. Looking for more deals? Make sure to check out our guide to the best Super Bowl TV deals and Presidents' Day mattress sales.

Best Presidents' Day weekend deals right now

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus Basic: was $7.99/month now $6.99/month @ Disney (opens in new tab)

New or returning members: It's a minor discount, but Disney deals are rare. For a limited time, Disney is offering a surprise discount on its Disney Plus Basic plan. Currently, you can get Disney Plus Basic (ad-supported) for $6.99/month for three months. After your three months are up, you'll pay the regular price of $7.99/month. You'll have access to the service's entire range of content including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. Both the 41mm and 45mm sizes are $50, which is the best deal we've seen for Apple's flagship watch. (Click on the "Apple Watch" tab/button to see this deal).

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $749 @ Helix (opens in new tab)

Save 20% + free pillows: Presidents' Day is starting early at Helix. The mattress manufacturer is taking 20% off sitewide via coupon "PDS20". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $749 (was $936) or the queen for $1,099 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50" 4K QLED TV: was $429 now $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Super Bowl is next weekend, which means there are a ton of great TV deals to choose from right now. However, if you're looking for an expert-recommended TV, TCL S546 is the way to go. It's our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review, we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. The 55-inch model is also on sale for $399 (opens in new tab), but it's a more modest $30 discount.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23: $100 credit + storage upgrade @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's new Galaxy S23 phones are now available for preorder. (The phones arrive in stores on February 17.) If you're looking for the best preorder deals, Samsung has them. Currently, when you preorder your Galaxy S23 at Samsung, you'll get a free storage upgrade and $100 Samsung credit. If you're already committed to a specific carrier, Samsung will even let you purchase your phone on your carrier of choice direct from the Samsung website.

