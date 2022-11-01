This self-emptying Roomba is Black Friday cheap and $400 off right now

November just started but Black Friday deals are already here. Best Buy's Black Friday deals alone are enough to satisfy even the most prolific shoppers, and this Roomba deal is definitely one of the best so far.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum is now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a $400 off and the cheapest it's ever been. Great news for anyone looking for a highly-rated robotic vacuum.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): $899 $499 @ Best Buy

This Roomba i7+ can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt in its self-emptying charging base. It also learns from its travels and offers customized cleaning schedules. It even suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. If you want a deal on one of the best robot vacuums (opens in new tab) out there, this is the one.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is a great robot vacuum that can handle almost everything you can throw at it. When we tested it, we found it offered excellent navigation and seriously speedy results. It’s admittedly not without its pitfalls — the price usually being one, but you can avoid this if you act quickly on this deal.

Oh, and did we mention this model (the 7550) comes with its own self-emptying charging base? Normally you have to pay close to $1,000 to get this feature — after all, the Roomba i7+ retails normally at $899 — so getting it for under $500 is a steal. If you want a Roomba, it's tough to do better. Especially if you need a robot vacuum that can handle pet hair.

Look, are there better robot vacuums? Sure, but they cost significantly more. The iRobot Roomba s9+ is our best robot vacuum on the market right now — but it costs $1,000. Even on sale, it's currently $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). As good as it is, it's tough justifying spending the extra $300 compared to the Roomba i7+ 7550.

