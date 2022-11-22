This Samsung 60-inch 4K TV just crashed to $399 in Best Buy Black Friday deal

We may still be a couple of days away, but Black Friday deals are already going strong. Another great Black Friday TV deal has arrived at Best Buy with a 60-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV available at a significant discount.

Right now the Samsung 60" TU690T Series LED 4K UHD TV is just $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $150 off its list price of $549 and well worth a look.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60" TU690T Series LED 4K UHD TV: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price: This Samsung 60-inch 4K TV leverages a Crystal Processor for upscaling your favorite TV shows and movies to ultra HD and supports HDR. Use the Tizen operating system to access the best streaming services and control the set via your voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration.

It may be an entry-level offering from Samsung but this 60" TV is a great upgrade into the world of 4K UHD and HDR content. Although it may not have made our list of best budget TVs, the further discount makes this deal a tantalizing proposition.

As a Smart TV running on the Tizen operating system you can easily access all the best streaming services and Alexa and Google assistant functionality means you don't have to spend an age typing in the name of your favorite shows; just say them out loud. Apple AirPlay 2 support is perfect for iPhone and iPad owners who want to stream on the big screen.

Two HDMI ports is not an ideal arrangement, especially if you intend to connect a lot of audio equipment or consoles. Speaking of gaming, a 60Hz refresh rate makes this one to avoid for those looking to get the most out of their PS5 or Xbox Series X. None of this though will be a problem for those solely interested in streaming.

If you are looking for an even bigger TV, check out this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV for $579 (opens in new tab). If you want to find another model, check out the best Black Friday TV deals.

With Black Friday getting closer every day, follow our Black Friday deals hub for up-to-date coverage of all the best discounts and savings across the most popular products and devices.