This Cyber Week Nintendo Switch deal gets you a free game when you buy two

Cyber Week is coming to a close, but the month of December is typically filled with epic deals. One sale that merits your attention comes courtesy of Best Buy.

For a limited time at Best Buy, buy two Switch games, and you'll get a third for free. Two-for-one deals are an excellent way to save money, but they're also pretty rare, which makes this one of the best Switch deals of the year.

The Best Buy BOGO sale lets you choose from 11 different Switch games, some of which we've deemed the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. Eligible titles include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Super Mario Party, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee, Mario Tennis Aces, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.