This budget Peloton alternative is $100 off at Walmart

Looking for a new way to keep fit this year? This Echelon bike is a great budget alternative to a Peloton, and it's perfect if you want to jump into indoor exercise for the first time.

For a limited time, you can pick up an Echelon Connect for just $497 at Walmart. At $100 off, this is one of the best exercise bike deals we've seen in a while. You even get a free 90-day membership for Echelon Fit included with your purchase.

Echelon Connect Exercise Bike: was $599 now $497 @ Walmart

The Echelon Connect's magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance. This deal also comes with 90 days free membership on the Echelon Fit app (usually $39.99/month), which provides access to 1,600 cycling classes of all fitness levels.

If you'd like to start exercising from home, there's no need to spend over $1,000 for a Peloton bike. Peloton alternatives are becoming increasingly popular, and this is one of our favorites.

At $497, the Echelon Connect is a fraction of the cost of Peloton's bikes, but doesn't lose out on any important features. With 32 levels of resistance plus adjustable toe cages and a comfortable fit, this is a great bike that will fit well into your exercise routine, whether you're a beginner or a pro.

The Echelon Connect doesn't come with any kind of screen attached, which is partly why it's less expensive than competitors like Peloton. However, you can still easily attach your own device to the bike thanks to the tablet mount, and then you're on your way. If you have the Peloton app, you'll even be able to follow along with the workouts using your Echelon bike.

But if not, you could opt for the EchelonFit app — this bike does come with a free 90-day membership trial, after all. You'll be able to connect to your bike via Bluetooth and track your progress towards your fitness goals, while also having access to 2,000 live and on-demand workouts. Once the free trial is up, membership costs $39.99/month.