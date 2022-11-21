Theragun Elite massage gun just dropped $150 in Black Friday deal

Our fitness team are on the hunt for the best Black Friday deals across tech, fitness gear and more, and now we can add massage guns to the list.

This epic Black Friday deal sees the Theragun Elite massage gun for just $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) for a limited time only, which is a price drop of a whopping $150.

If you're currently sat on the fence when it comes to the Theragun Elite vs Theragun Pro, our guide should help you decide, along with our round-up of the best massage guns on the market this year. But decide quickly as these deals won't be around for long.

(opens in new tab) Theragun Elite massage gun was $399 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Theragun Elite gets its name for a reason and this model still sits firmly at the top of our best massage guns guide. Now with a huge 38% off to sweeten the deal, it's a bargain to grab while you can. Expect 5 attachments, 5 speeds, 120-minute battery life and Bluetooth enabled percussive massage therapy complete with partner app.

The Theragun Elite massage gun comes from fitness tech powerhouse Therabody, industry leaders in the tech wellness space. In our Theragun Elite review , we earmarked this model as the best massage gun for overall use — and for a good reason.

Even at full price, our tester rated the Theragun as a worthwhile investment, and with $150 now off the original retail price during Black Friday, this opportunity shouldn't be missed.

The Theragun Elite comes locked and loaded with five-speed settings reaching a powerful 2400 percussions per minute (PPM) while only registering 60-70 decibels of noise. Theragun even claims that the Elite boasts a 16mm amplitude, allowing up to 60% deeper penetration of muscle tissue than the average device.

You can fine-tune your Elite to a more specific PPM using the comprehensive Therabody partner app (available for iOS and Android) via Bluetooth and further tailor other settings on the device. Left and right arrow controls allow users to toggle between three preset treatments and five uniquely shaped customizable attachments made from closed-cell foam that provide an elite and comfortable massage experience.

If that's not enough, the app connects to your phone’s health app or fitness tracker and can recommend specific programs based on your activities and lifestyle, even giving you step-by-step instructions on how to perform a massage depending on the muscle group. It's freakishly intuitive, even for the most green of massage gun novices.

