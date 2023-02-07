The iPad 2022 just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Shopping for the best tablet? The iPad 2022 is one of the best out there, and right now you can grab it at its lowest price ever.

The 10.9-inch iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB) is $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). It's one of the best iPad deals around right now on a tablet that's perfect for just about any user. (For more ways to save on Apple products, check out our Apple promo codes.)

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad 2022: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. After a $50 discount, it's hit its lowest price ever.

In our iPad 2022 review, we were seriously impressed by the newest iteration of Apple's basic iPad. So much so that we named it one of the best tablets you can buy.

The iPad 2022 is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, making the 10th-Gen iPad super fast for browsing and streaming. Tough tasks like gaming and transcoding video also run at a nice clip.

The 10th-gen iPad also finally gets an updated design to match the rest of the iPad lineup. It sports slimmer bezels and a sleeker look. And rejoice! It has USB-C charging support now, too. Combine this with an almost 11-hour battery life and 12MP front and rear cameras, and you have the makings of an almost perfect tablet.

There are lots of reasons to buy the iPad 2022, but there's one main reason you shouldn't: using the 1st-Gen Apple Pencil with the iPad 2022 is a drag. The pencil itself functions fine, but you need a USB-C to Lightning adaptor to charge it up, which is a hassle. There's also nowhere to dock the pencil on the tablet when you're not using it. If you're an artist or like to take notes on your tablet by hand, the iPad Air (2022) paired with the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) are more expensive, but will save you a lot of frustration.

Not bothered about the Apple Pencil? The iPad 2022 is an awesome tablet, and it's an even better deal now that it's fallen to $399. Looking for more deals? Check out our iPad deals coverage, or see the Super Bowl TV deals you could score.