The best Roku streaming stick just hit its lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

Don't let buffering or lags harsh your streaming vibe anymore. With early Black Friday deals on top streaming devices, your next binge-watching session will be lightning fast and picture-perfect. And we just found an early Black Friday sale that is slashing the price on our favorite device.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $24 at Walmart (opens in new tab) for Walmart Plus subscribers. That's its lowest price ever. The same deal is also available on Amazon.

The latest version of Roku's popular streaming stick is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy, and that was before it dropped to a new low price. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need via clean interface. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

We’re such big fans of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K that we ranked it at the top of our list of the best streaming devices. Our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review describes it as "just as great as its predecessor," as this new version adds Dolby Vision, which the older model didn't have.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a streaming device we strongly recommend even at full price. Now at a new all-time low, it’s a complete no-brainer.

The superior streaming stick offers snappy performance and a clean interface that isn't crowded with advertisements and content recommendations (like some other devices that shall not be named). The app store gives you access to all the best streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus.

