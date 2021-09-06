The best Labor Day TV deals at Best Buy start at just $139

Fall weather will be here before you know it. For most of us, that means shorter days and more time in front of the TV streaming your favorite shows. However, that also means now is the perfect time to upgrade your TV. Perhaps you've been waiting to upgrade to 4K or maybe you've been eyeing those new Samsung QLEDs. Well, there's some good news to share.

Today's Labor Day sales have led to some of the best TV deals of the year. And this Labor Day, you'll be hard pressed to beat Best Buy's TV sales. Like all retailers, Best Buy offers TV discounts throughout the year, but on holidays such as Labor Day their sales really shine trumping competitors like Amazon and Walmart.

Remember, the absolute best time of the year for TV discounts is November, but if you don't have the patience to wait for Black Friday deals — Best Buy has some of the best Labor Day TV sales around. We especially like their deals because they're discounting many of 2021's models, instead of older, outdated sets.

Can't miss TV sales

From inexpensive smart TVs you can place in a child's bedroom to massive 4K QLEDs designed to be the centerpiece of your living room, Best Buy's Labor Day deals have something for everyone. Here's a quick rundown of the deals we think are their best.

Editor's Choice deals

Insignia 24" Fire TV: from $139 @ Best Buy

Cheap smart TV: The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV (F20 Series) is the cheapest smart TV you can buy right now. Although we normally wouldn't recommend a 720p TV, this set is cheap enough that you can place it in a guest bedroom or children's room. It features a voice remote with built-in Alexa, so you get all the features of Amazon's bigger Fire TVs. Best of all, it's at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

Big-screen on a budget: If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap, Best Buy has the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale for just $399. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Multiple sizes are on sale, but this 55-inch model hits the sweet spot in terms of size and price. View Deal

Vizio MQ7 55" 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

Affordable QLED: The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. The MQ7 can deliver up to 700 nits of peak brightness from a full array backlight, with as many as 32 dimming zones. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the first deals we see for this new TV and it's $100 cheaper than it was last week.View Deal

Samsung 50" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best QLED TV of 2021: All hail the king of QLED TVs! The Editor's Choice Samsung QN90A is the best QLED set we've reviewed this year. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. All screen sizes are from $100 to $600 off. View Deal

Shop more sales at Best Buy