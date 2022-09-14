The Apple iMac M1 just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon

We didn't see a new iMac at the recent Apple event, but fortunately an excellent deal has just popped up on Apple's current desktop. The 2021 Apple iMac M1 just hit its lowest price ever.

While stock last, the 2021 Apple iMac M1 is on sale for $1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Amazon lists the price as $1,249 ($50 under Apple's price), with an extra $100 being taken off at checkout. This is a new all-time low price for the 2021 iMac, making it one of the best Apple deals of the season.

Apple iMac (2021/256GB): $1,299 $1,149 @ Amazon

Save $150! Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $150 on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip.

Apple iMac (2021/512GB): $1,699 $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $200! For a bigger discount, Amazon has the 512GB model on sale for $1,649 ($50 under Apple's price). Plus, you'll get an extra $150 off at checkout for a final price of $1,499, which is $200 off and its lowest price ever.

If laptops and standing desktops aren't for you, you'll want to consider Apple's all-in-one computers — and the 2021 iMac is a smart choice. This is a brilliant, sleek device that offers outstanding performance and a beautiful display. Whether you're browsing, streaming, editing photos, or rendering videos, the 2021 iMac won't slow down thanks to its M1 Chip.

In our Apple iMac 2021 review, we also noted that this iMac also has excellent an excellent webcam and set of speakers. These features pair with the 24-inch 4K Liquid Retina display to deliver a cinematic experience while streaming TV and movies. Video calls with colleagues and loved ones look great, too.

No device is perfect, and the 2021 iMac does have few downsides. The ports are located on the back of the monitor, which makes for a cleaner look, but means they are more difficult to access. We wish there were more ports on the device, too — the basic iMac model only has 2 Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. Luckily the iMac comes included with a wireless Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, so you won't have to use up ports on a keyboard and mouse.

