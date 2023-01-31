The 10.2-inch iPad just crashed to $269 at Walmart

Good iPad deals can be hard to find, but this is one of the best deals around on Apple's most affordable tablet.

Right now the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/WiFi) is $269 at Walmart (opens in new tab). It's not the lowest price we've ever seen for this device, but it's still an awesome discount that makes the best cheap tablet you can buy even more affordable.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. It's the best iPad for shoppers on a budget.

This is the best cheap tablet you can buy, hands down. With the unbeatable combination of power, battery life and price, this 9th gen iPad is the perfect all-around tablet for those on a budget, and it's even better now that it's fallen to this price.

In our iPad 2021 review, we loved almost everything about this tablet. The A13 Bionic chip provides excellent performance for everyday tasks, and content looks great on this iPad's bright display. You'll be able to use it for a long time before the battery runs low, too — we got almost 12 hours out of this slate in the Tom's Guide battery test.

We have two main complaints about this device. The big bezels on this tablet look dated compared to other tablets, namely the iPad Air and the iPad 2022. You also can't use it with the Magic Keyboard or the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil, and are stuck with the Smart Keyboard and 1st-Gen Apple Pencil. For many users, these issues won't be deal-breakers, and we still think the iPad 2021 is an awesome device.

We can't recommend the iPad 2021 enough, especially at this price. But if you're looking for more options, check out our iPad deals coverage.