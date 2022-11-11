Surprise Black Friday deal just took $50 off the new iPad 2022

It took awhile, but Apple's new 2022 iPad just got its first discount. As part of its Black Friday deals, B&H Photo has the new tablet on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi/64GB) on sale for $399 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab). That's $50 off and the first time it's been on sale. It's also one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we've seen so far. Interestingly, Amazon has it for $444 (opens in new tab) via 3rd party, whereas Best Buy it for $449 (opens in new tab). I wouldn't be surprised if at least one of them price matches B&H this weekend.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad 2022: $449 $399 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

First discount! Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. This is the first time it's on sale.

The 2022 iPad is one of the best tablets on the market. In our iPad 2022 review, we appreciated its sleeker design and bigger display, though some might miss the headphone jack from the 9th gen iPad. We also like the Touch ID-enabled power button, repositioned front camera, and USB-C charging, as well as the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity (optional).

That said, $449 is a lot of cash to spend on Apple's new tablet. While Apple is keeping its 9th-gen iPad around (and it's usually on sale for $299), it's still upsetting to see the new 2022 iPad get a $120 price increase. However, our bigger issue is with the Apple Pencil situation; it’s just way too awkward to charge this thing, and there’s nowhere to store the stylus when not in use.

All that aside, this is a terrific tablet that's bound to please anyone who buys it. Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals live blog for more discounts as they're unveiled.