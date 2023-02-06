Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones drop to the lowest price ever at Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones then you might want to head over to Amazon. That's because the retail giant has just slashed the price of the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

For a limited time, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale for $348 at Amazon. That's $50 off its regular retail price of $399, and the lowest price ever for these best-in-show cans. We last saw this deal during the Black Friday sales event, where it proved pretty popular, so don't delay if you're interested as this offer isn't guaranteed to stick around.

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $50 discount at Amazon drops the headphones back down to their lowest price ever.

We currently rank the Sony WH-1000XM5 as the best wireless headphones you can buy. They face stiff competition from the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Bose 700, but thanks to superb audio quality and excellent active noise cancelation, Sony’s current flagship headphones come out on top.

In our glowing Sony WH-1000XM5 review , we said “Sony demonstrates across-the-board expertise in the XM5 with a great-sounding pair of headphones that has exceptional ANC performance and eco credentials.” We praised the engaging sound, great control, impressive noise cancelation and long battery life.

In our testing we found the Sony WH-1000XM5 to offer one of the best audio experiences out there. For starters, the sound quality is constantly fantastic, and with 30 hours of battery life (with ANC active) these cans will run all day long, and still have juice left over. We also appreciated the easy-to-use Sony Headphones Connect app that is seamlessly integrated with the headphones. Call quality was another area of improvement compared to the Sony WH-1000XM4. And apart from the somewhat bland design, we found little to criticize here.

Even at the lowest price of $348, the Sony WH-1000XM5 definitely couldn’t be classified as a cheap set of wireless headphones. But this is certainly a case where you get what you pay for, and even at just $50 off this is still a very noteworthy deal. If you’re wanting headphones that excel in all areas, then you really don’t need to look any further.