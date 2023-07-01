Serta's budget-friendly bed in a box bed just got even cheaper in the 4th of July sales

This 4th of July, Serta has a wide range of deals across its range of quality mattresses. The one we want to highlight is 10% off the Perfect Sleeper Collection. This line includes a range of affordable, convenient mattresses designed to offer excellent pressure relief. With 10% off the bed-in-a-box models, prices start from under $500, making this one of the best 4th of July mattress deals for anyone seeking a bargain bed.

The most affordable option is the memory foam Perfect Sleeper, which is available in medium-firm and medium sleep feels. It features geometric-cut CertiPUR-US certified memory foam, designed to mold to your shape and relieve pressure for a soothing sleep. We'd suggest the medium would be a good choice for side sleepers, who will benefit from the cushioning around the shoulders and hips.

If you want a softer mattress, check out the hybrid Perfect Sleeper, which is available in Plush or Medium sleep feel. This adds a layer of coils, which will boost breathability. Both come with free delivery, a 100-night trial and easy returns if it turns out your purchase doesn't suit you.

Perfect Sleeper Mattress-in-a-Box: was $549 now from $494 at Serta

There's 10% off the all-foam Perfect Sleeper at Serta for the 4th of July. This simple but good quality memory foam mattress is designed to cradle your joints and deliver custom support as you snooze. Choose between medium and medium-firm feels, depending on how much of a sink-in feel you prefer. At $629 for a queen size, it sits in the lower mid-range, which is a great price, and there's a 100-night trial you can use to make sure it's right for you.

Perfect Sleeper Mattress-in-a-Box Hybrid: was $699 now from $629 at Serta

The hybrid version of this mattress has the same double layer of memory foam as the all-foam version, but adds a lower tier of springs. These deliver a bit of bounce and boost breathability by creating space for air to circulate within the mattress. It's available in Medium and Plush sleep feels – we'd probably only recommend the latter to lightweight side sleepers, as it won't provide enough support if you lie on your front or back, or are heavier in weight. With the 10% off deal, a queen size comes in at $719.

On a bigger budget? There are discounts on Serta's pricier, more advanced models too. Here's our top pick.

Serta Arctic Mattress: was $2,999 now from $2,599 at Serta

The Serta Arctic Hybrid mattress is designed specifically to keep hot sleepers cool at night. It's available in Medium or Plush feels, and has a heat-absorbing layer to keep you cool, plus spring layer for bounce and breathability. It's an investment, sure, but the best cooling mattresses don't come cheap and there's up to $400 off for 4th of July (there's also an all-foam version in the sale, but weirdly that's more expensive). This luxurious mattress comes with a 100-night home trial, and a 10-year limited warranty.

The Serta Arctic uses something called the 'Reactex System' to deliver a refreshing night's sleep via three layers of heat-absorbing material. Each one works to pull heat from your body and cool you down, even on the hottest nights. It's an investment, but if you are constantly battling with feeling too hot to sleep, this could be the solution you've been waiting for.

Delivery is free on all mattresses, but if you need a little extra help, you can upgrade to White Glove Delivery. With this option you can have your new mattress set up for you, with packaging and your old mattress removed at the same time.