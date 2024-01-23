Score a Galaxy S24 Plus for free — how to get yours

The Galaxy S24 Plus may not get as much attention as its counterparts, but we expect it to be one of the best Samsung phones of 2024. While there are dozens of Galaxy S24 preorders to choose from this week, this is the best one if you have your eyes set on the Galaxy S24 Plus.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free at AT&T. You'll also get a free storage upgrade to 256GB. To get this deal, you'll need to trade-in an old device and join an eligible AT&T unlimited data plan. For more deals, check out our guide to the best AT&T phone deals.

Galaxy S24 Plus: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Free storage upgrade! New and existing AT&T customers can get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free with trade-in of any older Galaxy phone in any condition. You'll also get a free storage upgrade to 256GB. (Note that you'll need to sign up to an eligible AT&T data plan to get this deal). The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy S24 Plus is the middle child in Samsung's new phone line up. Priced at $999, it sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, you get a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. You also get a 12MP front camera.

Although we've yet to fully test the new smartphone, on paper it appears to have all the hallmarks of a solid phone. It features a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset offering a more powerful CPU, GPU and NPU, alongside greater efficiency. Part of this will power the phone's AI features. Gamers should also expect smoother gameplay performance, better lighting, and improved ray tracing from this chip.

AT&T's deal is valid if you trade-in an older phone and purchase your new phone with an eligible data plan. Plus, you'll get a free storage bump to 256GB. Just make sure to preorder before January 30 when the deal expires.