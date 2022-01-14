Save $50 on our favorite laptop, the Dell XPS 13

If you already know that the Dell XPS 13 has sat atop our list of the best laptops for years running now, we’re not sure what else we can say to convince you to pick one up — other than that you can get it for a discounted price right now, of course.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 for just $676 at Dell when you use the coupon code "50OFF699" at checkout. A great deal on our favorite laptop — it doesn’t get much better than this.

Dell XPS 13: was $725 now $676 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Use coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to get this price.

As we’ve mentioned, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops available at the moment. It’s great in almost every aspect. It’s got a beautiful and bright 13.4-inch screen which displays lifelike colors, and the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor means it performs like a pro.

As well as this, the laptop’s slim design and 2.9 weight mean it’s light as a feather and very easily portable. It even has a very comfortable keyboard and trackpad, allowing you to work fast without ever having to take a break to uncramp your hands. It’s also got plenty of battery to get you through your working day at 11 hours.

There are just a few things that hold the Dell XPS 13 back from perfection, and these are the somewhat blurry webcam and small number of ports. The laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack — although it does come included with a USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box which allows you to connect older USB accessories if you have them.

For us, this deal is a no-brainer — but if you’re not sure, check out our list of the best laptop deals around right now to find your perfect laptop.