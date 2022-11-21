Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are only $79 at Amazon — their lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not be the new kids on the block when it comes to wireless earbuds these days, they remain a solid choice — especially with Black Friday deals driving the price of these buds to an all-time low.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the best price we've seen for this particular pair of earbuds; it's also 53% off the regular price. Amazon also has a range of colors to choose from so you can get the discounted Galaxy Buds Live in a look that matches your style.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $79 (opens in new tab)

These wireless Samsung wireless earbuds have standout sound quality and a very comfortable fit for their price range. You'll also enjoy a very healthy 8-hour battery life with up to 29 hours more charge stored in the stylish case. And Amazon's price is the lowest we've ever seen.

Our review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live dubbed them "a great alternative to Apple's base Airpods," and it's easy to see — and hear — why they once ranked among the best wireless earbuds.

Our review praised the Galaxy Buds Live as "some of the most comfortable wireless earbuds," making them a go-to for commuting and long listening spells. Similarly, the audio performance is strong. The combination of 12mm speakers and air vents translated to rich, full audio in our testing.

While the Galaxy Buds Live feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the effect is not significant enough to block out anything but the smallest distractions from the outside world. At least the 8-hour battery life is better than the 5 hours you get from some AirPods.

This Black Friday, make sure to check in with Tom's Guide regularly for all the best Black Friday deals and the biggest savings. Check out our look at the 14 best Black Friday headphones deals for more audio savings.