Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2022

Prime Day MacBook deals are hot right now. Not only are we seeing record-breaking price drops on Apple's M1 MacBooks, but we might see Prime Day deals on Apple's new M2-based MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

In terms of price lows, the MacBook Air M1 hit $749 last summer. Now that retailers are focusing on MacBook Air M2 preorders, Amazon could offer the M1 MacBook Air for $749 or less.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 hit an all-time low of $999 this past 4th of July. Sure, it was a 24-hour deal at Best Buy, but there's a chance Amazon could offer this deal within the next 48 hours. Alternatively, Best Buy could resurrect this deal in an attempt to steal some of Amazon's spotlight. As for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, these powerhouses are now $200 off each and just $50 shy of their all-time price lows.

Prime Day MacBook deals could also ring in discounts on the new M2-based MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Air. However, expect price cuts to be modest with savings for $50 to $100.

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Air

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/512GB) was $1,249 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've got larger storage requirements the 2020 MacBook Air M1 with a 512GB SSD is also reduced for Prime Day. It's been slashed $200 in this Macbook deal, and packs the same M1 chip, and almost unbeatable 14-hour battery life. It's not the flagship anymore but it's still a very compelling laptop.

Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Pro

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's an epic deal at $200 off, but it was on sale for $999 just a few days ago at Best Buy. That said, this is the best right now. By comparison, Amazon has it on sale for $1,228 (opens in new tab) with stock varying by the hour.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. If Amazon sells out, B&H Photo offers the same price (opens in new tab).

How to find the best Prime Day MacBook deals

Amazon and Best Buy tend to offer the best MacBook deals. The MacBook Air M1 and the MacBook Pro M1 tend to see from $50 to $250 off discounts. However, we've noticed that Amazon offers slightly better MacBook sales that its competitors. For instance, the M1 MacBook Air has dropped to $799 a few times at Amazon. (It's all-time low was $749 via a Best Buy student discount).

If you're looking for MacBook Pro deals — you'll want to look at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. The 14-inch MacBook Pro hit $1,749 ($250 off) in early February. The 16-inch model has also seen $250 off discounts at Amazon. These short-lived deals are the best prices we've seen for these MacBooks to date.

It's also worth noting that sometimes pricing varies based on what color MacBook you choose. So when shopping, we recommend clicking on different colors to see if there are hidden discounts.

If you're looking for deals on the new M2 MacBook Air or M2 MacBook Pro, we'd keep an eye on Amazon. The retailer is usually the first to discount new Apple gear, and we expect deals to debut now that Prime Day is upon us.

