Polaroid camera Black Friday deals — 5 best deals I’d buy now

Black Friday deals have arrived, and we're seeing some awesome camera deals, including on the best instant cameras. Legendary manufacturer Polaroid isn't shying away from the discounts, and is offering some great deals on its instant cameras and printers.

Right now, the Polaroid Now Gen 2 is $30 off at Amazon — that's its lowest ever price, so you'll want to scoop up this deal while you can.

There are also some solid deals on bundles too. The Polaroid Now+ w/ 5 color filters bundle is $47 off at Amazon — that's almost a third off the list price.

You'll also find good deals on Polaroid's other products, including instant printers and papers. I've rounded up 5 of my favorite Black Friday deals on Polaroid cameras and printers here, so read on to score some awesome discounts.

Polaroid camera Black Friday deals

Polaroid Now Gen 2 i-Type: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The Polaroid Now Gen 2 is currently $30 off at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen it go for. This camera features autofocus, a self timer and a mode for double exposures. As an instant camera, it also features a built-in printer for retro-styled prints that you can physically display or share.

Price check: $99 @ Polaroid

Polaroid Now Gen 2 starter kit: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

This Polaroid Now Gen 2 starter kit is currently $20 off at Amazon. This bundle contains the standard Now Gen 2 i-Type camera, plus two packs of i-Type print papers (16 in total). This is a decent price, and worth taking advantage of now. The cheapest we've seen this bundle is $110, so you may want to wait and see if it drops any further during the sales.

Price check: $129 @ Polaroid

Polaroid Now+ w/ filter set: was $149 now $102 @ Amazon

The Polaroid Now+ allows users to get extra creative via its bluetooth smartphone app which gives full manual control over the exposure. There are modes for double exposures, light painting and even a noise trigger for the shutter. This package comes with 5 colored filters to allow you to control the hue of your instant photos. With $47 off, this camera bundle is discounted by almost a third, so if you've had your eye on a Now+, this could be the deal for you.

Polaroid Go: was $99 now $86 @ Amazon

The Polaroid Go is the smallest and most portable camera in the Polaroid lineup. This camera features a double exposure mode, a self timer and even a mirror to allow you to craft the perfect selfie. Note that this camera uses the Go film format, rather than the i-Type papers of other cameras in this list.