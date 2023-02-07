Our favorite Fire TV stick is just $35 in lowest price ever deal

We’re always on the lookout for deals on some of the best streaming devices and we’ve just spotted a discount that drops one of our favorite models down to its lowest price ever.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s $20 off its full list price of $54, and it’s the all-time low price for this streaming stick. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (opens in new tab) has been available at this price point in the past but this is the first time it has dropped this low in 2023. Meanwhile, the regular Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — that's also $20 off.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. This is the best streaming device that Amazon has to offer, and one of the best models on the market in general.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price. It's a great pick if you're looking for a streaming device on a tight budget.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re huge fans of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It’s why the device makes our roundup of the top streaming devices you can buy. It combines high-quality HDR 4K streaming with an intuitive interface that is a breeze to navigate. You also get easy access to all the best streaming services, and all this is packaged in a slim stick that can be easily hidden away behind your TV.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we labeled the device’s 4K HDR content and zippy performance as among its best features. But we also highlighted its support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Plus, it’s no slouch when it comes to sound either with Dolby Atmos Audio providing an immersive soundscape that many rival streaming sticks simply cannot match.

Another killer feature of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the Alexa Voice remote. Granted, in our experience, the voice-search functionality can be a little wonky — Alexa really doesn’t like regional accents — but being able to control your television via just your vocal chord is a nifty inclusion. Plus, the remote also offers clicky buttons if you’d rather scroll through streaming libraries the old-fashioned way instead.

If you’re looking to save every cent possible the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale, but we recommend spending the extra $5 for the Max model. While the base 4K stick does offer UHD streaming its performance isn’t quite as fast. If you want a more in-depth look at the differences between the two, be sure to check out our handy Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs Fire TV Stick 4K guide.