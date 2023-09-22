My favorite early Prime Day deal is this $5 GrubHub discount — how to get it

There are plenty of weekend Amazon deals you can shop right now, but my favorite discount comes courtesy of Amazon and GrubHub.

Amazon Prime members can get a year of GrubHub Plus for free with their membership. If you're already a member like me, you can use coupon code "PRIME5" to knock $5 off any GrubHub order of $20 or more. It's a sweet and simple way to save some bucks on your next meal. (Make sure to follow our Prime Day deals coverage for the best offers ahead of Prime Big Deal Days).

GrubHub Plus: 1 year free + $5 off @ Amazon

Prime members can get a year of GrubHub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. GrubHub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries on orders of $12 or more. Through October 9, you can also use coupon "PRIME5" to take $5 off a GrubHub order of $20 or more. The coupon can only be used once and you must be a GrubHub Plus member through Amazon Prime to take advantage of this deal.

Note that the GrubHub code can only be used once and you must have an active GrubHub Plus membership through Amazon Prime for the code to work. (You can get a free year of GrubHub Plus with your Amazon Prime membership by clicking this Amazon link).

We rank GrubHub as the best food delivery service. It covers a wide area, offers local and chain restaurants, and supports multiple payment methods. In addition, the GrubHub app is simple to use, and lets you track your order while it's being delivered.

GrubHub Plus usually costs $9.99/month, but Amazon Prime members get a year-long subscription to the service for free. GrubHub Plus gets you $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, as well as exclusive offers such as free food or discounts. If you use GrubHub a lot, signing up for GrubHub Plus is well worth it.

We've seen similar GrubHub Plus deals like this before from Amazon, but they're still pretty rare. (For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).