Mattress sale takes up to $1,000 off Serta's top beds

The unofficial start of summer is less than a week away. For bargain hunters, that means now is the time to take advantage of Memorial Day mattress sales. These discounts can take hundreds of dollars off beds featured in our best mattress list.

For instance, Serta is taking up to $1,000 of its iComfort Mattress line. After discount, you can get the Serta iComfort Mattress from $1,009 ($100 off) or the Serta Arctic Mattress from $2,599 ($400 off). These are among the best mattress sales we've seen from Serta this month.

Serta iComfort Mattress: was $1,109 now $1,009 @ Serta

If you're shopping for a comfortable mattress that won't break your budget, the base model (iComfort Limited Edition) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you fresh even during the hottest summer days. The twin is on sale for $1,009 (was $1,109), whereas the queen costs $1,499 (was $1,599).

Serta EZ Tote Mattress: was $349 now $314 @ Serta

The Serta EZ Tote is one of the most affordable mattresses you'll find. However, it doesn't skimp on comfort. It features Serta's Gel Memory Foam combined with Serta Foam Core, which offers a cool, supportive comfort. After discount, you can get the twin for $314 (was $349) or the queen for $404 (was $449).

Serta Arctic Mattress: was $2,999 now $2,599 @ Serta

The Serta Arctic is a premium hybrid mattress (foam and coils) that cools hot sleepers at night, enabling you to sleep comfortably for longer. The 13.5-inch tall Serta Arctic comes in a Plush Foam or Medium Hybrid feel and uses various cooling technologies and phase change material to dissipate heat. After discount, the twin XL costs $2,599 (was $2,999), whereas the queen costs $2,999 (was $3,399).

If you want the top mattress in Serta's line up, you can't go wrong with the iComfort line. It's designed to keep the warmest sleepers cool while simultaneously offering plenty of back support. The base model (iComfort Limited Edition) features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The cooling foam contours around your body to offer maximum support. Meanwhile, the gel helps promote airflow and keeps you cool at night.

Meanwhile, the basic Serta Arctic is a 13.5-inch deep mattress available in either plush or firm foam, or a medium or plush hybrid. The main feature in the Serta Arctic is its Reactex System, which utilizes three layers of cooling tech to pull heat deeper into the mattress. In theory, this means heat shouldn't pool around your body, so you sleep cooler.

It also uses a high-density CustomFit HD Memory Foam for body contouring and cushioning to cradle you. The foam models also use a layer of EverCool Fuze Gel Foam, designed to increase airflow and dissipate heat.

Finally, the 8-inch EZ Tote is one of Serta's cheapest mattresses. It features Serta's Gel Memory Foam combined with Serta Foam Core, which offers a cool, supportive comfort. You can also upgrade to the 10-inch Serta Sheep Retreat EZ Tote mattress, which has an added layer of Serta Transitional Support Foam.