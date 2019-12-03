I'm Marshall, and I approve this Marshall Stanmore II Speaker for $200 on Cyber Monday

When something's named Marshall, you know you're going to get a quality, no-nonsense product that exceeds your expectations and lasts a long time. I speak from personal experience. And I also speak from personal experience when I say that the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best audio accessories you can buy. With its solid build, retro design and flawless performance, the Stanmore II usually costs $350, but you can get it as a Cyber Monday deal for just $200.

It's true: I'm a little biased toward Marshall products because of the name. But I'm also a little biased toward them because they always provide excellent sound, wrapped in a gorgeous design. That's definitely the case with the Stanmore II, which looks like an old-timey speaker and complements almost any living-room aesthetic.

But the Stanmore II has much more than looks going for it. While I don't own one myself, this is the speaker we use for gatherings, parties and impromptu sing-offs in the Tom's Guide office. It can get extremely loud, for one thing, so you'll never need to worry about an outside distraction drowning out your music.

Still, lots of speakers can get loud. The Stanmore II sets itself apart with a nuanced, balanced soundscape that can handle hip-hop and rock just as well as world music and classical. Whether you're aiming for a raucous dance party or a cultured dinner party, the Stanmore II has you covered.

It's also extremely easy to control, thanks to separate dials for volume, treble and bass, as well as a smartphone app that gives you even finer control over your equalization options. You can even plug in headphones, if you need to keep the living room quiet.

The Stanmore II isn't for everyone. This isn't the kind of Bluetooth speaker you can just toss on a nightstand and boot up every once in a while. But if you're a serious audiophile and want incredible sound from your digital collection, it's one of the best peripherals on the market. At $200, we've never seen a lower price, and there's no indication that we'll see such a steep discount again anytime soon.