Get this now: Logitech’s best gaming mouse is half off for Cyber Monday

Wireless mice have come a long way since the signal-dropping, battery-sucking experiments of yesteryear. These days, wireless mice are gorgeous, comfortable, reliable peripherals, but they're still quite expensive.

That's why it's remarkable that Best Buy has discounted the Logitech G903 — our wireless pick for best gaming mouse — as one of its late-running Black Friday deals. (There's a good chance it'll be one of Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals as well.) The $150 mouse is currently on sale for $75.

Logitech G903: was $150, now $75 @ Best Buy

The Logitech G903 is perhaps the best wireless gaming mouse on the market, with perfect signal fidelity, a customizable design and excellent software. You'll usually pay a premium price ($150) for this premium mouse, but right now, you can get it for just $75.

Without mincing words, the Logitech G903 is the finest wireless gaming mouse I've ever used. The only thing that prevents me from recommending it is that price tag — $150 is more than most gamers want to spend on a mouse, even a high-end wireless one. But $80 seems to be the sweet spot for wired gaming mice, and the G903 is currently available for $5 less than that. If you've got $75 to spend on a mouse, this is the one you should get.

The Logitech G903 has a precise and accurate sensor, and zero input lag. Its design isn't just ambidextrous, it's also highly customizable, thanks to swappable buttons with easy magnetic attachments. You can program the G903's functions with the robust Logitech G Hub software, or make the "G" logo light up in a variety of different colors.

There's also the G903's PowerPlay compatibility to consider. If you invest in a Logitech PowerPlay mouse pad ($100), you can charge the G903 continually as you play, meaning that you'll never need to recharge via USB cable again. It's an optional feature, but a convenient and forward-thinking one. If you don't want a PowerPlay, however, the battery will still last for dozens of hours, and you can play in a wired mode while you charge.

While there are very decent wireless mice out there in the $50 to $100 range, none of them can boast the G903's excellent design or ambitious feature set. The mouse doesn't go on sale very frequently, so if you want to pick one up, don't hesitate on this deal.