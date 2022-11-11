Best Black Friday laptop deals LIVE — $400 off MacBook Pro, gaming laptops under $1,000

Refresh

(Image credit: HP) HP Chromebook: $98 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab) Right now, Walmart is selling an HP Chromebook for $79. This laptop is normally $98, which means you’ll save nearly $20. Since this is a Chromebook, it’s far from a powerhouse laptop. However, it’s still a capable machine. It packs an 11.3-inch HD display, an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As you’d expect from a Chromebook, it's powered by the reliable and easy-to-navigate Chrome OS. On a regular laptop, 32GB of storage wouldn't be enough. However, it's decently sufficient on a Chromebook since you'll mostly use Google online services like Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and so forth. This also means you'll want to use this (or any) Chromebook in a place with a reliable internet connection to get the most out of it. Given its modest specs, this HP Chromebook isn’t for those who want to perform processor-heavy tasks such as video editing. And it’s certainly not an ideal pick if you want to play the best PC games. But if you’re looking for a machine that’s good for basic everyday tasks and schoolwork, then this Chromebook is an extremely affordable option.

(Image credit: Tom' Guide) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,349 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 recently came out a couple of weeks ago. Because of that, we're not surprised to see the previous iteration see a severe discount in the days leading up to Black Friday. Right now you can get the Surface Pro 8 for just $899 at Best Buy. That's a fantastic $450 off and the lowest price we've seen for this device. Even better, a keyboard is included, so you don't have to pay extra for this accessory. In our Surface Pro 8 review, we praised the vibrant 13-inch touch display and sharp webcam. And while the 11th gen CPU isn't the fastest at this point, you'll have plenty of performance for multitasking. Overall, this is a killer deal on the Surface Pro 8 and we would grab it before it sells out.

(Image credit: Future) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) This is one of the biggest (no pun intended) laptop deals we've seen so far. You can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch for a whopping $400 off at Amazon! So what's so good about this system? The M1 Pro chip inside this machine delivers screaming fast performance, whether you're juggling dozens of tabs, editing photos or transcoding large video files. You can also spring for the M1 Max chip if you want even more oomph. The standard configuration comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Another big highlight is the 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display. It's bright (about 500 nits in our testing), colorful and goes nearly edge to edge, which the exception of the notch up top where the 1080p webcam sits. This is a great panel for watching video or creating or editing content. We also really like the battery life offered by the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We saw an excellent 14 hours and 9 minutes of endurance in the Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness. And you can charge back up using the handy magnetic MagSafe charger. Overall, this is an amazingly good deal on the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We would act fast before it sells out.