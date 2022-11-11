Best Black Friday laptop deals LIVE — $400 off MacBook Pro, gaming laptops under $1,000

Live
November is almost at the halfway point which means that Black Friday deals are already hitting their stride. If you're looking for the best laptop deals, we're here to help you find them.
Some of our favorite deals this week include the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $899. That's a fantastic $450 off and the lowest price we've seen for this device. If you're looking for a gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is on sale for $699, which is $350 off its original price. In addition to Windows laptops, Apple fans will be glad to know that many MacBook laptops are also on sale at their lowest prices of the year.
We're already seeing some fantastic Black Friday laptop deals and we'll surely see more as we get closer to the holiday season. To that end, we'll remain vigilant to let you know about the best laptop deals possible.
Best early Black Friday laptop deals
Right now, Walmart is selling an HP Chromebook for $79. This laptop is normally $98, which means you’ll save nearly $20.
Since this is a Chromebook, it’s far from a powerhouse laptop. However, it’s still a capable machine. It packs an 11.3-inch HD display, an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As you’d expect from a Chromebook, it's powered by the reliable and easy-to-navigate Chrome OS.
On a regular laptop, 32GB of storage wouldn't be enough. However, it's decently sufficient on a Chromebook since you'll mostly use Google online services like Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and so forth. This also means you'll want to use this (or any) Chromebook in a place with a reliable internet connection to get the most out of it.
Given its modest specs, this HP Chromebook isn’t for those who want to perform processor-heavy tasks such as video editing. And it’s certainly not an ideal pick if you want to play the best PC games. But if you’re looking for a machine that’s good for basic everyday tasks and schoolwork, then this Chromebook is an extremely affordable option.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8:
$1,349$899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 recently came out a couple of weeks ago. Because of that, we're not surprised to see the previous iteration see a severe discount in the days leading up to Black Friday.
Right now you can get the Surface Pro 8 for just $899 at Best Buy. That's a fantastic $450 off and the lowest price we've seen for this device. Even better, a keyboard is included, so you don't have to pay extra for this accessory.
In our Surface Pro 8 review, we praised the vibrant 13-inch touch display and sharp webcam. And while the 11th gen CPU isn't the fastest at this point, you'll have plenty of performance for multitasking.
Overall, this is a killer deal on the Surface Pro 8 and we would grab it before it sells out.
- MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB):
$1,999$1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is one of the biggest (no pun intended) laptop deals we've seen so far. You can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch for a whopping $400 off at Amazon!
So what's so good about this system? The M1 Pro chip inside this machine delivers screaming fast performance, whether you're juggling dozens of tabs, editing photos or transcoding large video files. You can also spring for the M1 Max chip if you want even more oomph. The standard configuration comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.
Another big highlight is the 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display. It's bright (about 500 nits in our testing), colorful and goes nearly edge to edge, which the exception of the notch up top where the 1080p webcam sits. This is a great panel for watching video or creating or editing content.
We also really like the battery life offered by the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We saw an excellent 14 hours and 9 minutes of endurance in the Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness. And you can charge back up using the handy magnetic MagSafe charger.
Overall, this is an amazingly good deal on the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We would act fast before it sells out.
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14:
$1,399$899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Hey, all! Computing Writer, Tony Polanco, here to bring you some of the best early Black Friday deals we've been able to find. Without further ado, let's get right into some of the hottest deals available right now.
Right now the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is just $899 at Best Buy. That's a fantastic $500 discount off the usual $1,399 asking price of this 14-inch gaming laptop that delivers great performance and battery life in an elegant, ultraportable chassis.
In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review we called it one of the best gaming laptops you can buy because it packs enough power to run most games well, yet lasts long enough on battery and looks good enough on a desk that you carry it to school or the office.
Another thing we love about this laptop is its battery life. In our testing, the Zephyrus G14 lasted 11 hours and 32 minutes while surfing the web, which is remarkable for a gaming laptop. Admittedly you'll get far less than that while gaming (to the tune of a couple of hours, tops), but even so it's rare performance for the category.
