LG A2 OLED just crashed to crazy cheap $569 for Black Friday deal — here's how to get it

One of Best Buy's most popular Black Friday deals has made a comeback. The cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen is back.

Right now you can get the LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $569 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). At a huge $730 discount, this is best way to get a beautiful OLED TV without spending a fortune. But note that in order to see this ultra-low price you need to have a My Best Buy Account.

The good news is that it's free to sign up for an account.

Back in stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review (opens in new tab), we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. This 48-inch model is on sale for $569, which makes it the cheapest OLED TV of all time. Note: You must log into your My Best Buy account (opens in new tab) to see this price. (It's free to join).

In order to snag the LG A2 for $569, you need to be signed in to your My Best Buy Account. And if you don't have one just visit the My Best Buy member offers page (opens in new tab). Account members will get early access to deals as well as other perks.

In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it delivered outstanding picture quality with wide viewing angles, perfect blacks and very good color reproduction for the price. You also get above-average sound quality and low input lag.

As our reviewer said, "Top Gun: Maverick looked spectacular throughout, with the sharp lines and vibrant colors of its myriad aerial action scenes jolting out of the screen being trailed by a jet wash of raw excitement no goose would want to fly through."

We also really like the webOS platform LG uses to power its smart TVs. It's slick, responsive and easy to use.

There are some drawbacks to the LG A2 OLED, including a 60Hz refresh rate (120Hz is better), and HDMI 2.0 ports instead of the newer HDMI 2.1. But unless you're a gamer you likely won't care too much.

