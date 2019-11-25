Killer Apple Watch deal: Series 4 now $300 off for Black Friday

Black Friday is already in full swing, as we're already seeing a slew of Apple Watch Black Friday deals. If you've been waiting to splurge on a new Apple Watch, now is the time to buy.

Best Buy is offering crazy discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4, including a stainless steel 44-millimeter Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular for $399 (originally $699). That's the lowest price we've seen on this model — ever.

Apple Watch 4 (GPS + LTE): was $699, now $399 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, with advanced heart health features (including an EKG sensor), fall detection and a beautiful OLED. The 44-millimeter stainless steel model with built-in cellular connectivity is now $300 off at Best Buy.

Apple no longer sells the Series 4, which was replaced this year by the Apple Watch Series 5, but it's still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Apple's decision to phase out last year's watch means you'll be able to find incredible deals on the Series 4 this holiday season.

If you don't want LTE, Best Buy also slashed the price of the Series 4 with GPS, which has all of the same features as the cellular model but is more affordable (and doesn't require a separate data plan).

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS): was $349, now $299 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS has all of the incredible features the cellular model offers, but doesn't require a monthly data plan. The GPS Series 4 is also cheaper than the LTE version, and Best Buy is now discounting it by $50.

We might see steeper discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4 when Black Friday arrives. Cyber Monday deals are also around the corner, so if this bargain doesn't tempt you, keep your eyes peeled for other discounts in the next week.