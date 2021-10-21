iPad Pro 2021 for $200 off is a killer Black Friday deal right now

As we inch closer to November, early Black Friday iPad deals have already begun to surface, so if you've been planning to score one of the best iPads available at a cheaper price, now's your chance to act.

Right now, Walmart has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (256GB) on sale for $999, taking a whole $200 off its original price. The discount applies to both Gray and Silver color options, but since this Black Friday deal is active for a limited time only, we'd advise to hurry as stock won't last forever

And thanks to Walmart's express delivery service, you'll be able to enjoy your brand-new iPad Pro within just a few working days.

The iPad Pro 2021 easily made it to our best tablets list, and it's easy to see why. This tablet is one of the latest additions to the iPad family, featuring a powerful M1 chip. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also Apple's first tablet ever to get a mini-LED display, delivering top-notch brightness, colors and contrast.

This particular configuration packs 256GB of storage, and 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide camera lenses with a LiDAR Scanner. The iPad Pro 2021 also features the Center Stage feature, that keeps you in the shot regardless of your movements.

In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 review, our editor Henry T. Casey declared it "the best, brightest and fastest iPad ever", and for good reason. We were impressed with its stunning display, M1 chip, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 support. So if you've been searching for a portable machine that's versatile enough to use on-the-go, the iPad Pro 2021 is a great option to consider.



The M1 chip delivers stellar performance when multitasking. In fact, during one of our tests, we managed to simultaneously open 13 internet tabs, play a high-quality YouTube video, and watch a slideshow of high-res art without a single hiccup in performance.

Overall, the iPad Pro 2021 makes for the perfect choice, whether you intend to use it for studying, gaming, working or creative purposes. However, do keep in mind that iPad deals usually sell out extremely quickly, especially during the Black Friday season, so make sure to act fast while the deal is still active.

